A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 65 games, he was hitting .345 (82 for 238) with 16 doubles, six triples, four home runs, 58 runs and 31 RBIs. He had walked 53 times and struck out 47 times, and his OPS was .988.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 15 starts, he was 1-6 with a 9.73 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings. He had last pitched June 22.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through eight starts this season, he is 0-1 with a 1.13 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 32 innings. On Thursday, he pitched four shutout innings, allowed three hits and walked two and struck out three in a no-decision.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 12 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-4 with an 8.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), was activated from the injured list Sunday. Through 55 games, he was hitting .257 (57 for 222) with 14 doubles, two triples, five homers, 36 runs, 31 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 15 tries.

In 63 career games, he was hitting .248 with 14 doubles, two triples, five homers, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-1 with an 11.09 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings (13 appearances). He had last pitched June 21.