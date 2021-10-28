Joseph Carbone scores 2, Stockton edges TCNJ

Joseph Carbone scored twice in the second half to lead the Stockton University men's soccer team to a 2-0 win over The College of New Jersey n a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

With the win, the Ospreys (9-8-2, 5-3-1 NJAC) clinched the fifth seed in the NJAC Tournament. Stockton will travel to fourth-seeded Rowan for its first-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Ospreys outshot TCNJ 11-4, including 4-1 in the first half. Stockton had other scoring opportunities in the first half, including three consecutive corner kicks, but TCNJ goaltender Julian Franco stopped each threat.

After turning up the pressure in the second half, Carbone scored in the 52nd and 90th minutes. Peter Kozlej assisted on the first goal. Dino Gromitsaris recorded his league-leading seventh shutout of the season. Gromitsaris made one save.

TCNJ fell to 8-9-1 (4-4-1 NJAC).

Women's soccer: Emma Pascarella scored twice to lead TCNJ to a 5-0 victory over Stockton. The Lions, the top-ranked team in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches, scored three first-half goals and outshot the Ospreys 19-5.

Kylee Sullivan made four saves for the Ospreys (11-5-3, 5-2-2 NJAC).