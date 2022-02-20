Jordyn Madigan's 3-pointers, Jaiden Harris' 20 rebounds send Stockton to NJAC tourney win

Jordyn Madigan scored a career-high 15 points to lead Stockton University to a 67-39 win over Rutgers-Camden in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament Saturday in Galloway Township.

Madigan, a sophomore guard, went 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and the Ospreys made a season-high nine 3s. Freshman forward Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) got 20 rebounds, two shy of the Stockton single-game record and the most by an NJAC player this season.

The seventh-seeded Ospreys (11-14) advance to play second-seeded Rowan in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glassboro. The Ospreys and Profs split their two regular-season games.

The Scarlet Raptors, the 10th seed, finished their season 2-18.

An early 14-3 run propelled Stockton into the lead over Rutgers-Camden. The Ospreys led 38-21 at halftime, and their advantage never dipped below 15 points in the second half.

Adriyana Jennings, Madison LaRosa and Kadinah Harris-Hood (Atlantic City H.S.) each scored nine points for Stockton. Harris added eight. All 12 Stockton players in uniform played at least three minutes, and freshman Jade Mendoza (Absegami) scored the first two points of her collegiate career.

For Rutgers-Camden, Rahzirah Blocker scored 15.

Also Saturday, the Stockton men's team learned it will face The College of New Jersey in their tournament quarterfinals. The Ospreys, who had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rowan, seeded eighth, beat No. 9 seed Ramapo 81-74 in a first-round game.

