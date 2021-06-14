Joel Embiid says "I got to do better" after Sixers drop Game 4; But can he?

Joel Embiid drove the lane in the final 10 seconds Monday night.

He seemed on his way to score a basket that would give the Philadelphia 76ers a one-point lead.

Instead, his layup rolled off the rim.

The sequence typified the center’s night.

Embiid was 0 for 12 from the floor in the second half as the Atlanta Hawks evened the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece with a 103-100 Game 4 victory at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Embiid, who averaged 35.3 points in the first three games of the series, finished with 17 points on 4 of 20 shooting.

The performance calls into question Embiid’s health. He is playing on a small tear in his right knee meniscus, and he admitted afterwards the injury is bothering him.

“I can always do better,” Embiid said, “but as far as being 100 percent I don’t think that’s going to happen until this year is actually over. I just have to go out there and manage it.”

The Sixers lost despite leading by as many as 18 in the second quarter.