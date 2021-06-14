Joel Embiid says "I got to do better" after Sixers drop Game 4; But can he?

Joel Embiid drove the lane in the final 10 seconds Monday night.
He seemed on his way to score a basket that would give the Philadelphia 76ers a one-point lead.
Instead, his layup rolled off the rim.
The sequence typified the center’s night.
Embiid was 0 for 12 from the floor in the second half as the Atlanta Hawks evened the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece with a 103-100 Game 4 victory at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Embiid, who averaged 35.3 points in the first three games of the series, finished with 17 points on 4 of 20 shooting.
The performance calls into question Embiid’s health. He is playing on a small tear in his right knee meniscus, and he admitted afterwards the injury is bothering him.
“I can always do better,” Embiid said, “but as far as being 100 percent I don’t think that’s going to happen until this year is actually over. I just have to go out there and manage it.”
The Sixers lost despite leading by as many as 18 in the second quarter.
“It should have been a game that’s ours,” forward Tobias Harris said. “But it’s in the past, you move on.”
Atlanta forward John Collins (14 points, 12 rebounds) seemed to reenergize the Hawks with a series of acrobatic dunks in the third quarter. He also finished the game with five offensive rebounds.
"I thought Collins was the toughest man on the floor," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "Collins was the guy tonight with just hitting the glass and keeping things alive."
Point guard Trae Young led the Haws with 25 points and 18 assists. Harris scored a team-high 20 for the Sixers.
Young sank two foul shots with 6.6 seconds left to put Atlanta up three. Seth Curry (17 points) missed a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Atlanta played with more intensity in the second half.
“I was really disappointed in our approach all night,” Rivers said. “Give the Hawks credit. I just thought they were the more physical, tougher team, and it wasn’t close.”
Rivers also blamed the team’s offensive woes on a lack of ball movement. Philadelphia had seven assists and seven turnovers in the second half.
“We stopped passing and went back to hero basketball,” Rivers said, “where everybody tries to be the hero.”
With Embiid struggling, Ben Simmons took just one shot and scored just three points in the second half.
“I definitely should have been more aggressive and attacked more,” Simmons said. “Our spacing was a little off.'
Still, the 76ers had a chance to take the lead on Embiid’s layup with 8.8 seconds left. Down 101-100, Philadelphia ran a pick and roll with Harris and Embiid, and Harris gave Embiid the ball with momentum heading down the lane. It’s a shot that he routinely dunks.
"Great look," Embiid said. "I just didn't have the lift. I thought i got fouled too. But I usually go up try to dunk it, try to get fouled, get an and one ... but not to be able to jump for obvious reasons. It's tough."
The 76ers lost more than Game 4 Monday night.
They missed a chance to take command of the series.
Game 5 is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. With Monday's loss, the Sixers missed a chance to be able to close out the series Wednesday and earn some rest, while the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks play a long series in the other conference semifinal.
Instead, the Sixers now find themselves facing at least a six and possibly seven-game series.
“My eyes told me,” Rivers said, “that we blew a golden opportunity tonight.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
