Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 25, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 27 starts, he was 4-9 with an 8.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings.

Through 97 career minor league games (95 starts), he was 19-33 with a 5.46 ERA and 485 strikeouts in 428 2/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 29, was optioned by the Cincinnati Reds to the Louisville Bats on Monday. In 13 games (12 starts) with Louisville, he was 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 innings.

Kennedy pitched July 4 with the Reds, his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win. The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13. ... Kennedy has appeared in 11 career major league games (eight starts), going 2-2 with a 6.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. ... In 138 career minor league games (118 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-36 with a 3.95 ERA and 572 strikeouts in 597 2/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, playing for the Reno Aces, was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He is not with Reno while on waivers. In 90 games for Reno this year, he hit .318 (107 for 337) with 24 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 76 runs and 46 RBIs. He had walked 70 times and struck out 68 times, and his OPS was .925.

Kennedy, who joined the Diamondbacks on Aug. 12, batted .167 (4 for 24) with a double, a run and an RBI in 10 major league games this season. He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 484 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 91 doubles, 26 triples, 45 homers and 247 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 29, is pitching for the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). In four games, he has a 6.75 ERA and four strikeouts in four innings.

Stashak began the year with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League on July 28 and pitched two perfect innings, striking out four, in two appearances. The Giants purchased his contract Aug. 25. Stashak is hoping to get back to the majors, having last pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, when he had season-ending surgery on his pitching shoulder. In four seasons with the Twins, Stashak was 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings over 55 appearances (one start). ... In 130 games (50 starts) in organized minor league ball, he was 28-15 with a 3.16 ERA and 390 strikeouts in 382 innings. ... He was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, is pitching for the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins). Mooney had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with right shoulder fatigue. In six appearances (two starts), he had a 3.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Through 37 career games (26 starts), he was 2-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 108 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) after starting the year with the High-A Dayton Dragons. Through 17 starts between High-A and Double-A, he was 0-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 64 innings.

He is the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In 44 career games (38 starts), Petty was 1-8 with a 2.90 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

High-A

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, is playing for the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners). Through 111 games with Everett and Single-A Modesto, he was hitting .273 (120 for 439) with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 77 runs, 69 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 22 tries.

In 119 career games, he was hitting .268 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 71 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, is pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets), having been promoted from the Single-A St. Lucie Mets on Aug. 25. Overall this year, he was 2-1 with an 7.62 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings (26 appearances). Brooklyn (36-27) was tied for first place heading into its final series of the regular season this weekend at home against Wilmington.

In 30 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 6.80 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 21 games (17 starts) in his first pro season, he was 2-8 with a 6.29 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

Independent

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 28, is pitching for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. In 48 games, he was 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

Adams was released by the Phillies in March after spending two years in their system. In 83 games (three starts) of organized ball, he was 9-3 with a 5.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings. Adams, who also co-owns Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, was signed in January 2021 by the Phillies after a tryout.

