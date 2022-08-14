Joe Joe Rodriguez, Josh Hood make rookie league debuts: Local minor league update

Joe Joe Rodriguez made his minor league debut Monday in a big way. Josh Hood did the same Thursday.
Pitching for the FCL Mets in the Florida Complex League, New York’s rookie developmental team, the 22-year-old Rodriguez pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four to get the win.
Hood, 22, playing for the Seattle organization’s ACL Mariners of the Arizona Complex League, started at short stop and went 3 for 4 in his debut.
The Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League in July. The Draft League serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.
The 2017 Vineland High School grad pitched two years at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland) and then three years at St. John’s University.
Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of the MLB draft in June by the Mariners and signed his contract in July. He played 2019 and 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania, took 2021 off and played this past spring at North Carolina State.
Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:
Triple-A
3B
Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .3295 (65 for 220) with 10 doubles, three triples, four homers, 28 RBIs, 41 runs and 33 walks in 60 games. Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with one homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2. Through 364 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 65 doubles, 18 triples, 37 homers and 189 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, made his debut for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) on Aug. 6, when he allowed two runs and struck out five in 4²/³ innings. Groome was 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 20 games (18 starts) and 97¹/³ innings between Double-A and Triple-A. In 61 career games (59 starts), Groome was 12-22 with a 4.45 ERA and 323 strikeouts in 260²/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, pitching for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 appearances and 26 innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined. Double-A
RHP
Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.70 ERA, 47 strikeouts and one save in 31 games (two starts) and 47 innings.
RHP
Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), is 3-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 13 games (12 starts) and 62 innings. High-A
RHP
Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, has been on the seven-day injured list since July 27. He was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).
RHP
Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 20 games (15 starts) and 77 innings in Single-A and High-A combined. Single-A
LHP
Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, who last pitched for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was released Aug. 5. In 20 games this season, he was 0-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 33¹/³ innings. Rookie League
LHP
Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since. Unassigned
LHP
Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, signed with the Boston Red Sox on July 29 but has yet to be assigned. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.
PHOTOS: A look at local major and minor leaguers in 2022
Chase Petty, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas in the Cincinnati Reds organization, was 0-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 13 games (eight starts) and 47 innings through Thursday.
Aldrin Capulong/Daytona Tortugas, Provided
Daniel Nunan, an Ocean City High School graduate and Los Angeles Angels prospect, in action for the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers.
Nolan Meadnis, Inland Empire 66ers
Daniel Nunan, an Ocean City High School graduate and Los Angeles Angels prospect, entered Friday 0-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 games with the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers.
Nolan Meadnis, Inland Empire 66ers
Daniel Nunan, an Ocean City High School graduate and Los Angeles Angels prospect, in action for the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers.
Nolan Meadnis, Inland Empire 66ers
Chase Petty was 0-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 16 games (11 starts) and 65 innings with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. Petty is listed as the No. 6 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization on
MLB.com.
Aldrin Capulong, Provided
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team for the Boston Red Sox. In 16 games (14 starts), Groome was 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76²/³ innings.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team for the Boston Red Sox. In seven games (six starts), Groome is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team of the Boston Red Sox. In seven games (six starts), Groome is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate, went 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76²/³ innings for the Portland Sea Dogs. Groome was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate, went 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76²/³ innings for the Portland Sea Dogs. Groome was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Jay Groome, a 2016 Barnegat High School graduate, was traded by the Boston Red Sox, for whom he was pitching in Triple-A, to the San Diego Padres in exchange for veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston's Double-A affiliate, after the Red Sox signed him May 24.
Portland Sea Dogs, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils in May.
George Youngs Jr., Reading Fightin Phils
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils for whom he was 3-0 in eight appearances. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and made his debut Thursday, throwing a shutout inning in relief.
George Youngs Jr., Reading Fightin Phils
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams was 3-0 in eight appearances with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phis. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and made his debut Thursday, throwing a shutout inning in relief.
George Youngs Jr., Reading Fightin Phils
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. Adams was called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
George Youngs Jr., Reading Fightin Phils
Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams in action for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils in May. Adams is 6-0 with a 7.09 ERA in 26 games between Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
George Youngs Jr./Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ second Buddy Kennedy takes a curtain call after hitting his first major league home run, a grand slam, against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Sunday in Phoenix. Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut Friday.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) smiles as he celebrates a grand slam hit by Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) celebrates with teammates David Peralta (6) and Geraldo Perdomo (2) after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy, left, celebrates his first career home run, a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins, with teammate Alek Thomas during the sixth inning Sunday in Phoenix. Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut Friday.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy makes a catch on a pop fly hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy remains day to day with a left wrist injury.
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy arrive at third with a triple as Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy talks to first base coach Dave McKay after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning Friday. The single was Kennedy’s first career hit.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
The ball that Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit for a single was the first hit of his major league career Friday. It’s sitting in a case marked with the date and pitcher the 2017 Millville High School graduate got the hit off of, with Chase Field as the backdrop.
Claire Swift, Provided
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy during batting practice Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Shannon Kennedy, Provided
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, was hitting .254 (18 for 71) with four doubles, two homers, 12 runs, seven RBIs and seven walks in 19 games for the Reno Aces through Friday.
Reno Aces, Provided
Buddy Kennedy crosses home plate as snow falls during a game last month.
David Calvert, Reno Aces
In 44 games this season, Reno Aces third baseman Buddy Kennedy was hitting .306 (48 for 157) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. The 2017 Millville High School grad was leading the Aces with 15 multi-hit games this season.
Reno Aces, Provided
Through 44 games this season, Reno Aces third baseman Buddy Kennedy was hitting .306 (48 for 157) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. The 2017 Millville High School grad was leading the Aces with 15 multi-hit games this season.
Reno Aces, Provided
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Tyler Roach, Cedar Rapids Kernels
Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Somers Point, was 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA through eight games (seven starts) and 32¹/³ innings after last Sunday’s four-inning no-hit relief appearance.
Tyler Roach, Cedar Rapids Kernels
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Tyler Roach, Cedar Rapids Kernels
Cedar Rapids Kernels right-handed pitcher Sean Mooney made his last start Thursday, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.69 and now has 21 strikeouts in four starts.
Tyler Roach, Cedar Rapids Kernels
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
George Youngs Jr../Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
George Youngs Jr../Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
George Youngs Jr../Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
George Youngs Jr../Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.
George Youngs Jr./Reading Fightin Phils, Provided
Los Angeles Angels center fielder and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout warms up Friday night against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks during a news conference before a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) is tagged out at home by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, right, puts a cowboy hat on Mike Trout after Trout ht a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) places a cowboy hat on the head of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Ohtani hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the first inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. It was the sixth homer of the season for Trout, who is hitting .344 in 19 games.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez,
Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Richard W. Rodriguez,
Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
A sign reading "Trout" is seen aside a butte overlooking the field as Mike Trout take the field during a March 28 game against the Athletics in Tempe, Arizona.
Matt York, Associated Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 15. He made his last appearance with the team on May 21.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and relief pitcher Cody Stashak celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 9-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 9-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak takes a moment after the Houston Astros scored their fifth run during the sixth inning of a baseball game that was suspended after three innings Wednesday due to severe weather, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Craig Lassig
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak (61) throws from the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in relief of starter Bailey Ober in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Cody Stashak pitches for the Twins against the Red Sox during the eighth inning April 17 in Boston. It was the season debut for the Oakcrest High School alumnus.
Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.