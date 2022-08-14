Joe Joe Rodriguez, Josh Hood make rookie league debuts: Local minor league update

Joe Joe Rodriguez made his minor league debut Monday in a big way.

Josh Hood did the same Thursday.

Pitching for the FCL Mets in the Florida Complex League, New York’s rookie developmental team, the 22-year-old Rodriguez pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four to get the win.

Hood, 22, playing for the Seattle organization’s ACL Mariners of the Arizona Complex League, started at short stop and went 3 for 4 in his debut.

The Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League in July. The Draft League serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.

The 2017 Vineland High School grad pitched two years at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland) and then three years at St. John’s University.

Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of the MLB draft in June by the Mariners and signed his contract in July. He played 2019 and 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania, took 2021 off and played this past spring at North Carolina State.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .3295 (65 for 220) with 10 doubles, three triples, four homers, 28 RBIs, 41 runs and 33 walks in 60 games. Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with one homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

Through 364 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 65 doubles, 18 triples, 37 homers and 189 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, made his debut for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) on Aug. 6, when he allowed two runs and struck out five in 4²/³ innings. Groome was 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 20 games (18 starts) and 97¹/³ innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

In 61 career games (59 starts), Groome was 12-22 with a 4.45 ERA and 323 strikeouts in 260²/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, pitching for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 appearances and 26 innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.70 ERA, 47 strikeouts and one save in 31 games (two starts) and 47 innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), is 3-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 13 games (12 starts) and 62 innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, has been on the seven-day injured list since July 27. He was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 20 games (15 starts) and 77 innings in Single-A and High-A combined.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, who last pitched for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was released Aug. 5. In 20 games this season, he was 0-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 33¹/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since.

Unassigned

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, signed with the Boston Red Sox on July 29 but has yet to be assigned. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.