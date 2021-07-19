Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament set to return to A.C. in 2022

This year, he teamed up with the Atlantic City Sports Commission to also bring one to the resort. One of the boats that competed was Catch 23, which featured Michael Jordan. The NBA legend impressed the crowd with his presence Wednesday at the marina after catching a 70-pound big eye tuna.

Johnson and Tod Roy, who along with Greg Mark and Bruce Eberst, the four partners who helped start the event, said the tournament will return to Atlantic City in 2022. Johnson talked about how great this event could be in the future, especially if the resort keeps up the amazing teamwork with his organization it had in making this happen.

“Nobody accomplishes anything by themselves,” Johnson said.

Roy and Johnson said they expect the tournament to grow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The theme for (Saturday) is working together,” Johnson said. “When you look at it, an event such as this, and doing it first class, the way it is, it takes a lot of people. … It’s amazing to me that it came off as well as what it did and will do, even (Saturday night), for the first time because everywhere I went, people just raved about how great a tournament it was and how they look forward to tournaments in the future.

“Everybody working together has put on a first-class event.”