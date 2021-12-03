 Skip to main content
Jim Swift Sr. and Jimmy Swift win 14th annual Pilgrim Paddle in Upper Township
UT Pilgrim Paddle 3

Competitors enter the home stretch of the 2015 Pilgrim Paddle. in Upper Township.

 Glen Stewart, Providedfd

The father-son Margate Beach Patrol crew of Jim Swift Sr. and Jimmy Swift won the 14th annual 3.5-mile Pilgrim Paddle on Thanksgiving Day in Upper Township.

The elder Swift is a Margate alumnus. Their time was 30 minutes, 50 seconds.

The crew of Atlantic City lifeguard Vince Granese and John Swift (a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus and Jim Sr.’s brother) finished second in 31:25.

The crew of Longport alumnus B.J. Fox and daughter Madelyn Fox won the mixed doubles division in 33:12.

The Upper Township crew of sisters Brooke Handley and Regan Handley won the women’s division in 37:35. Ocean City’s Brian Pasternak won the prone paddleboard division in 30:15.

Steve Martinelli took the stand-up paddleboard division in 45:45. Anthony Colasurdo won the surf ski division in 25:39.

