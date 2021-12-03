Jim Swift Sr. and Jimmy Swift win 14th annual Pilgrim Paddle in Upper Township

Competitors enter the home stretch of the 2015 Pilgrim Paddle. in Upper Township.
Glen Stewart, Providedfd
Press staff reports
The father-son Margate Beach Patrol crew of Jim Swift Sr. and Jimmy Swift won the 14th annual 3.5-mile Pilgrim Paddle on Thanksgiving Day in Upper Township.
The elder Swift is a Margate alumnus. Their time was 30 minutes, 50 seconds.
The crew of Atlantic City lifeguard Vince Granese and John Swift (a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus and Jim Sr.’s brother) finished second in 31:25.
The crew of Longport alumnus B.J. Fox and daughter Madelyn Fox won the mixed doubles division in 33:12.
The Upper Township crew of sisters Brooke Handley and Regan Handley won the women’s division in 37:35. Ocean City’s Brian Pasternak won the prone paddleboard division in 30:15.
Steve Martinelli took the stand-up paddleboard division in 45:45. Anthony Colasurdo won the surf ski division in 25:39.
GALLERY: Take a look back at past South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Life. Championships
Simmers take off for the swim event. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Joey Tepper came in 1st place in the swim singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
On August 14th 2015, at the Decatur beach in Margate, the annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championship is held. Atlantic City places first in the Doubles Crew competition with rowers Jim Smith and Vince Granese.
MATTHEW STRABUK
South Jersey Life. Championships
Avalon's Matt Wolf and Jake Enright hit rough surf at the start the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Life. Championships
Margate's Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves struggle to hold their boat in place due to the rough surf at the start of the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Joey Tepper came in 1st place in the swim singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Margate's Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy (not in order) came in 1st place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Life. Championships
Brigantine's Brandon McKenzie (center) runs up-beach to the finish rope to win the Swim Event. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Life. Championships
Margate's Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves (bottom) start the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Joey Tepper came in 1st place in the swim singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
On August 14th 2015, at the Decatur beach in Margate, the annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championship is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK
South Jersey Life. Championships
North Wildwood's Tim Regan and Mark Strange drift a little close to Brigantine's Ron DeFelice and Rob Canavan (left) due to the rough surf at the start of the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Ocean City's Maggie Wallace came in 3rd place in the Swim Singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Margate's Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy (not in order) came in 1st place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Life. Championships
Margate's Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves (right) celebrate winning the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Joey Tepper came in 1st place in the swim singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Margate's Joe Rogers came in 2nd place in the swim singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
081321-pac-web-sjchamp-PAC0021465549
South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships at Aquatic and Fitness Center in Ocean City, NJ Saturday July 29, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's John Tepper, foreground places first in swim races during South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Life. Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath (center) reacts to winning the Singles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Ocean City's Maggie Wallace came in 3rd place in the Swim Singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey (not in order) came in 3rd place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Life. Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath reacts to winning the Singles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Life. Championships
Avalon's Matt Wolf and Jake Enright hit rough surf at the start the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Life. Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath reacts to winning the Singles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Life. Championships
Margate's Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves (bottom) start the Doubles Row. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Life. Championships
Simmers take off for the swim event. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Life. Championships
Brigantine's Brandon McKenzie (center) runs up-beach to the finish rope to win the Swim Event. Friday August 12 2016 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Brigantine's Nick Hartnett and Jack Savell in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, NJ. Friday Aug 11, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey (not in order) came in 3rd place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Ocean City's Maggie Wallace came in 3rd place in the Swim Singles at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves of Margate places first in doubles row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey (not in order) came in 3rd place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey (not in order) came in 3rd place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
