Jessie Rising goes 3-0 for Manhattan, earns weekly pitching award: College notebook

Jessie Rising pitched the Manhattan College softball team to three wins last week, allowing one earned run in the process.

Rising, a senior pitcher and 2018 Pinelands Regional High School grad from Little Egg Harbor, allowed three unearned runs and struck out five in a seven-inning complete game for Manhattan in a 4-3 win over Stony Brook. She pitched a complete-game, seven-inning shutout, allowing just a hit and four walks, striking out six, in a 3-0 win over Monmouth.

Rising hit an RBI double, a single and scored in a 7-1 win over Rider. In that win, she improved to 5-3, allowing a run and striking out one in the seven-inning complete game.

Rising went 3-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 12 strikeouts and was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Rising, a former Press Athlete of the Spring and state champ with Pinelands, has a 3.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings in 17 games (12 starts). She also has 17 hits, including two doubles and a triple, eight runs and seven RBIs.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had two hits in Alabama at Birmingham's 4-3 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed an unearned run and struck out one in five innings to get the win for Binghamton in a 3-1 victory over Maine.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs in Bryant's 10-9 loss to Providence.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) hit a double in Central Connecticut State's 4-3 win over Sacred Heart. She singled and scored in a 9-5 loss to Long Island.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) hit a double in Iona's 3-0 loss to Canisius.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a solo homer and two runs in Lehigh's 6-4 win over Army. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-10 win over Bucknell. She hit an RBI double in a 2-0 win over Bucknell. She hit a double, an RBI single and scored in a 4-0 win over Bucknell.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) singled and scored for Mount St. Mary's in a 2-0 win over Bryant. She hit a double and scored in a 3-1 win over Bryant.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits in Florida Tech's 3-0 win over Rollins.

Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled and scored in Jefferson's 3-0 win over Felician. She singled and scored in a 4-2 win over Dominican. In a 13-3 loss to Molloy, Remy Smith (Hammonton) drove in a run.

Gabriella D'Ottavio (Buena Regional) hit a two-run double in Millersville's 5-4 loss to Bowie State.

Emily Biddle (EHT) hit an RBI double in North Carolina Pembroke's 4-2 win over Barton. She had two hits and an RBI in a 4-3 loss to Belmont Abbey. She drove in two runs in an 8-0 win over Converse. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 16-7 win over Converse.

Erin O'Brien (Cumberland) singled and scored in Nyack's 10-2 loss to East Stroudsburg. She hit a double and scored in a 5-3 loss to Bloomfield. She hit an RBI double and a solo homer in a 12-8 loss to Dominican.

Megan Master (Atlantic City) struck out three in two shutout innings in relief for University of the Sciences in a 1-0 loss to Staten Island. In a 2-1 loss to Post, Abbigail Markee (Millville) singled and scored, and Master struck out seven in a six-inning complete game.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed a run and struck out six in a five-inning complete game for West Chester in a 14-1 win over Lincoln (Pa.). She pitched a perfect inning in relief in a 10-2 win over Chestnut Hill.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a pair of two-run homers in Arcadia's 16-0 win over DeSales. She hit a double in a 1-0 loss to FDU-Florham. She went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in a 16-1 win over FDU-Florham. On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Week.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled and scored in Cabrini's 10-0 win over Centenary. She hit an RBI single in a 9-1 win over Centenary. She hit a two-run single in a 6-3 loss to Neumann.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs in Immaculata's 8-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) struck out one in two shutout innings in relief to get the win for Neumann in a 5-4 victory over Delaware Valley. She allowed three runs in a seven-inning complete game in a 6-3 win over Cabrini.

Taylor D'Attilio (Cedar Creek) hit an RBI triple, an RBI single and scored twice in Penn State-Brandywine's 12-2 win over PSU-Hazleton. In a 4-3 win over PSU-Schuylkill, Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) singled and drove in two runs.

In Ramapo's 14-4 win over Rutgers-Newark, Thu Deo (Absegami) hit an RBI single, and Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) scored two runs and pitched a five-inning complete game. In a 12-2 win over Rutgers-Newark, Wheeler went 4 for 4 with a homer, two triples, four runs and seven RBIs. In a 3-1 win over New Jersey City, Wheeler struck out four in a seven-inning complete-game shutout.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) pinch-ran and scored in Rosemont's 7-6 win over Notre Dame (Md.).

Korie Hague (Vineland) hit a two-run single in Rowan's 5-0 win over Stockton. She had two hits and an RBI in a 7-5 win over Kean.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had two hits in Rutgers-Camden's 10-0 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) struck out three in a shutout inning for Salisbury in a 9-0 win over Stevenson. She struck out one in two shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Stevenson.

Zoe Bork (EHT) doubled and scored in Susquehanna's 3-1 win over Juniata. She hit a three-run homer and singled in a 6-0 win over Moravian. She hit two RBI singles and an RBI double in a 5-2 win over Drew. She had two hits, an RBI and a run in a 5-2 win over Drew.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out five in a seven-inning complete game for TCNJ in a 6-2 win over Montclair State. She allowed an unearned run and struck out seven in a six-inning complete game in a 9-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. On Monday, Schlee, now 11-0, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; EHT resident) was named the NJAC Player of the Week on Monday. She had a single, a double, a triple and a run in a 6-2 win over Montclair State. She had a single, a triple, a run and an RBI in a 3-2 loss to Montclair State. She had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 10-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had a single, a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 13-1 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Women's track

Rider's Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the 100-meter dash in 12.35 seconds at the Rider Invitational. She was also second in the triple jump (11.67 meters). Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was second in the high jump (1.55m).

New Jersey Institute of Technology's McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was seventh in the long jump (5.33m) at the Rider Invitational. She was also eighth in the triple jump (10.99m), beating her own school record by .09 of a meter. Grace Burke (Ocean City) was sixth in the 400 (1:00.36).

Rutgers' Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the triple jump (12.23m) at the University of South Carolina Open. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (45.47).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) won the 400 hurdles (1:01.93) for Saint Peter's at the Jersey Relays. She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:55.07) and winning 4x200 relay (1:44.03).

Georgian Court's Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was third in the hammer throw (48.24m) at the Shippensburg Mid-Week Invitational. She was also eighth in the discus (36.1m) and ninth in the javelin (32.19m).

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

