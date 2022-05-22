Jay Groome throws scoreless 6 innings in latest start in Red Sox system: Local minor league update

The 23-year-old left-hander and 2016 Barnegat High School graduate pitched six shutout innings in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 4-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators. Groome, pitching for the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A team, allowed seven hits and two walks. He struck out one and did not get the decision.

The 6-foot-6 Groome lowered his ERA to 3.45 following his second scoreless start of the season. In seven games (six starts) through Thursday, he was 1-1 with 28 strikeouts in 31¹/³ innings.

In 48 career games (47 starts), Groome was 9-18 with a 4.72 ERA and 251 strikeouts in 194²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 3-0 with a 4.86 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 16²/³ innings through 13 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). He allowed three runs in 2²/³ innings with five strikeouts over his last two outings heading into Friday.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 170 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.63 ERA and 460 strikeouts in 524²/³ innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, went on another hot streak between May 14 and Thursday for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), going 10 for 19, including a triple, to raise his bating average to .276. In 33 games, he was 32 for 116 with four doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and 21 runs.

Through 337 minor-league games, he was hitting .284 with 59 doubles, 17 triples, 36 homers and 178 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, has been on the 7-day injured list since May 2 with the IronPigs.

He had yet to allow a run this season, boasting a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in seven appearances and 7¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 141 games, Warren was 5-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, was sent down to the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) after a weeklong stint with Lehigh, where he made two appearances. In his last outing May 15, he allowed three runs and struck out one in one inning.

In 10 games this season between Reading and Lehigh, Adams was 3-0 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15²/³ innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 5-2 with a 5.68 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 career minor-league games (63¹/³ innings).

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, threw five more shutout innings in his latest start for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins). He allowed one hit and three walks and struck out six Tuesday. Mooney, who did not get the decision, recorded his 100th career strikeout.

He lowered his ERA to 1.04 and was 1-0 in six starts. He had 31 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Mooney, 24, from Somers Point, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was 1-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 68 innings in 19 career games (18 starts).

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, who made his debut with the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels) this month, had made three appearances this season. He had allowed four runs and struck out five in 6¹/³ innings.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 19 career games (three starts), he is 2-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 22 strikeouts in seven games (four starts) and 23²/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In nine career games (five starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. In six starts, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

