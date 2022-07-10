Jay Groome off to strong July in Double A: Local minor league update

Jay Groome had back-to-back quality starts in Double A to start the month.

The 23-year-old left-hander pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs in the Boston Red Sox system allowed one run on two hits and four walks, striking out seven in five innings, on July 2. He allowed one run on five hits and a walk in six innings Friday. He struck out seven.

In 16 games (14 starts), Groome was 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76²/³ innings.

In 57 career games (55 starts), Groome was 11-21 with a 4.50 ERA and 289 strikeouts in 240 innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 7.26 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 31 innings through 26 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 183 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.78 ERA, 478 strikeouts and three saves in 539 innings.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 3.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 appearances and 20¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 153 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.17 ERA and 316 strikeouts in 215²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 5-0 with an 8.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 games (34²/³ innings).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 7-2 with a 6.01 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 67 career minor-league games (82¹/³ innings).

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, is pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24. In eight games (seven starts) with Portland, he was 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38¹/³ innings.

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 108 career minor-league games (101 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 34-32 with a 4.05 ERA and 478 strikeouts in 495¹/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), for whom he was 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 11 games (nine starts) and 46 innings. He had last pitched June 25.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 24 career games (21 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.66 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 25, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was 0-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 games (24¹/³ innings). He had last pitched June 30.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 32 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.82 ERA, 66 strikeouts and two saves in 56 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 15 games (10 starts) and 56 innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 17 career games (11 starts), Petty was 0-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance Thursday, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.