Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 19 starts, he was 3-6 with an 8.32 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings. Groome earned wins in each of his last two starts, allowing seven runs and striking out 12 in 11 innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, is pitching for the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). In 10 games (nine starts), he was 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Kennedy was called up July 4 and pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win for the Reds. Kennedy’s contract was purchased May 13 by the Reds from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. ... Kennedy made seven career major league starts, going 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. ... In 135 career minor league games (115 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 38-36 with a 3.98 ERA and 562 strikeouts in 585 2/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 76 games, he was hitting .330 (93 for 282) with 21 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 63 runs and 40 RBIs. He had walked 61 times and struck out 54 times, and his OPS was .955.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through 10 starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 14 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-6 with a 7.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 39 innings.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), who turned 23 on Friday, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 71 games, he was hitting .265 (75 for 283) with 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 46 runs, 40 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 19 tries.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with a 10.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings (16 appearances). He allowed a run and struck out three in two innings in relief Thursday.