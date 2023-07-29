Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 20 starts, he was 4-6 with an 8.01 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings. Groome earned the win in his third straight start Tuesday. He allowed two runs and struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

Through 90 career minor league games (88 starts), he was 19-30 with a 5.13 ERA and 456 strikeouts in 401 1/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, is pitching for the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). In 12 games (11 starts), he was 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 innings. He got the win in his last start Thursday. He allowed two runs and struck out one in five innings.

Kennedy was called up to the Reds July 4 and pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win. The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13. ... Kennedy has made seven career major league starts, going 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. ... In 137 career minor league games (117 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-36 with a 3.96 ERA and 565 strikeouts in 592 2/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 78 games, he was hitting .326 (95 for 291) with 22 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 65 runs and 42 RBIs. He had walked 61 times and struck out 56 times, and his OPS was .944.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 475 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 91 doubles, 25 triples, 44 homers and 243 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through 11 starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.74 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. In his most recent start July 22, he allowed two hits and struck out three in four shutout innings.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 38 career games (32 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.05 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 15 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-6 with a 7.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 innings. He allowed four runs and struck out a career-high nine in four innings Sunday.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 77 games, he was hitting .272 (80 for 305) with 16 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 49 runs, 44 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

In 79 career games, he was hitting .265 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 46 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with an 10.41 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings (17 appearances).

In 20 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with an 8.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

