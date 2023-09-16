Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 25, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). On Sept. 8, he broke the team’s single-season strikeouts record of 124. Through 29 starts, he was 4-9 with an 8.42 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings.

Through 99 career minor league games (97 starts), he was 19-33 with a 5.49 ERA and 496 strikeouts in 437 2/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 29, is pitching for the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). In 15 games (14 starts), he was 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Kennedy pitched July 4 with the Reds, his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win. The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13. ... Kennedy has appeared in 11 career major league games (eight starts), going 2-2 with a 6.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. ... In 140 career minor league games (120 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-37 with a 4.04 ERA and 581 strikeouts in 605 2/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is now playing for the Las Vegas Aviators after he was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics. In 93 games between Las Vegas and the Reno Aces, he was hitting .318 (110 for 346) with 24 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 79 runs and 48 RBIs. He had walked 72 times and struck out 72 times, and his OPS was .921.

Kennedy, who was called up by the Diamondbacks on Aug. 12, batted .167 (4 for 24) with a double, a run and an RBI in 10 major league games this season. Arizona designated him for assignment Sept. 6, and he was claimed three days later. He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 490 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 91 doubles, 26 triples, 45 homers and 249 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by Arizona.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 29, is pitching for the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). In five games, he has 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA and four strikeouts in five innings.

Stashak began the year with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League on July 28 and pitched two perfect innings, striking out four, in two appearances. The Giants purchased his contract Aug. 25. Stashak is hoping to get back to the majors, having last pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, when he had season-ending surgery on his pitching shoulder. In four seasons with the Twins, Stashak was 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings over 55 appearances (one start). ... In 131 games (50 starts) in organized minor league ball, he was 28-16 with a 3.24 ERA and 390 strikeouts in 383 innings. ... He was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, is pitching for the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins). Mooney had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with right shoulder fatigue. In eight appearances (two starts), he had a 4.91 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

Through 39 career games (26 starts), he was 2-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) after starting the year with the High-A Dayton Dragons. Through 18 starts between High-A and Double-A, he was 0-2 with a 1.72 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 68 innings.

He is the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In 45 career games (39 starts), Petty was 1-8 with a 2.84 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

High-A

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, is playing for the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners). Through 114 games with Everett and Single-A Modesto, he was hitting .273 (123 for 451) with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 78 runs, 69 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 22 tries.

In 122 career games, he was hitting .268 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 71 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, is pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets), having been promoted from the Single-A St. Lucie Mets on Aug. 25. Overall this year, he was 2-1 with an 7.27 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings (27 appearances).

In 31 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 6.53 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, wrapped up his season with the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 21 games (17 starts) in his first pro season, he went 2-8 with a 6.29 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

Independent

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 28, is pitching for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. In 50 games, he was 3-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 50 innings.

Adams was released by the Phillies in March after spending two years in their system. In 83 games (three starts) of organized ball, he was 9-3 with a 5.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings. Adams, who also co-owns Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, was signed in January 2021 by the Phillies after a tryout.

