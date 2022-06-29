Jason Kelce serves up drinks for Autism in Sea Isle

SEA ISLE CITY — Jason Kelce has a strong connection with Philadelphia Eagles fans.

He credits that to the Super Bowl championship in 2018, his famous speech during the ensuing parade and his play on the field.

There are many more reasons than that.

For the second straight year, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center served as a guest bartender at the Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant to raise funds and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The event also features raffles, auctions, autographed items and other team merchandise that benefited Kelce’s “Team 62,” which is one of the many that raise funds for the foundation.

“It was a lot of fun last year,” Kelce said. “The OD was kind enough to partner with the Eagles and myself. To lend their services, we can’t thank them enough for their support. Not just for us, but for autism. They have been really giving back to the community for a long time now.”

All tips from the event and the $10 cover charge were donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Last year, the event raised $100,000 for the foundation, ($50,000 raised and Kelce matched that). This year, it might be even bigger. About an hour before the event started, the line stretched almost two blocks.

One of those fans in line was Matt Craig, a former wrestler and football player at Lower Cape May Regional High School. After he finished his job at Lucky Bones Back Water Grille in Cape May, he rushed over to the OD. Craig wore the same Mummers outfit Kelce wore during his unforgettable speech on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps Feb. 8, 2018.

“I love Jason Kelce,” said Craig, who lives in Cape May. “I have been ingrained in football ever since my freshman year in high school. This (costume) was a gift right after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. I barely get to wear it. So, it is a fun little excuse to get to wear something I cherish.”

The OD was filled to capacity, and there were multiple “Eagles” chants. Kelce has been coming to the OD since 2012 and called it “a no-brainer” to have this event here again.

“We are huge Eagles fans,” said Carly Pendergast, who was there with brother, Jack Pendergast, Jack’s wife Jessica Spivey, and her aunt, Collen Keppel. They were in Sea Isle this week for vacation. “We thought why not come see our favorite, Jason Kelce.”

Keppel has had Eagles season tickets for 25 years.

“I’m excited. And it’s for such a great cause,” she said.

There was also a setup at O’Donnell’s Pour House for younger children and their family. Kelce stopped there first to greet the crowd before heading to the OD. When he came out, he carried a tray of Jell-O shots and handed them out on the way to his spot behind the bar. He even did some shots and signed many autographs.

“Year 2, we definitely tried to go a little bigger,” said Kelce, who noted the event was put together in about five days in 2021 but was planned for a longer time this summer.

The five-time Pro Bowl center brought some friends this time.

Travis Kelce, Jason’s younger brother and standout Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata were there to spread awareness and help with the event.

“This cause is unbelievable,” said Travis Kelce, who spends time with his brother in Sea Isle each summer. “What the Eagles do to support it, what the city does, what the Philadelphia Eagles community does, it is what you love to see. People coming together to help out a great cause. It’s what you love to see, and what I am always about.”

Travis Kelce was upset he could not make the event last summer, but he made sure he was there Wednesday. He has been in Sea Isle for the last couple days and plans to leave Friday. The seven-time Pro Bowl tight end and Super Bowl champion praised the support and love Eagles’ fans have for his brother.

He called his brother the “best center in the league.”

“I appreciate Philly more and more for their toughness and love for the sports and their ability to motivate and get the most out of (the athletes),” Travis Kelce said. “That is uncommon. I do love this city and love the fans of Philadelphia for that.”

The massive turnout and fan support did not surprise Mailata. After all, he knows it firsthand, saying the fans are always this supportive during the season and in the offseason.

“It is an honor to be here with the captain,” Mailata added. “I have a tremendous amount of love for him. You see the love he pours out for this city on and off the field. It’s going to be a good night.”

Eagles fans Kevin Ryan, Bill Maguire and Maria Calabrese called Kelce a “man of the people.” The trio has been staying in Sea Isle this summer and wanted to come out and support a good cause. They praised how much Kelce gives back to the community.

Kelce did not know much about autism until he met his wife, Kylie, who works with special needs children. Through the Eagles Autism Foundation, the cause has become very close to him.

“It really does mean a lot,” Kelce said. “It’s humbling to be a part of it, but also just speaks to the testament to our fanbase.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.