James McCombs named NJAC's top defensive player, 5 Ospreys earn all-conference
McCombs 10-2-21.jpg

Stockton University defender James McCombs in action during a 2-0 win Oct. 2 against Kean. That win was one of seven shutouts for the Ospreys this season. McCombs was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

James McCombs was among five Stockton University men's soccer players to earn all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors, the school announced Wednesday.

McCombs, a senior defender, was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the all-conference first team. Joining McCombs on the first team was fellow senior midfielder Ervin Gjeli. Senior Max Bond was named to the second team, and senior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris and junior Peter Kozlej were chosen as honorable mentions.

McCombs is the fourth Osprey to be named NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. He, Gjeli and Gromitsaris all received their third all-conference accolades, and Bond and Kozlej earned their first.

McCombs led the Ospreys' defense post seven shutouts in the 12 games he played in. Gjeli had eight goals and four assists, and was tied with the team lead in points (20).

Bond, who mostly played defense, started all 20 games and had a goal and an assist. Gromitsaris led the conference with seven shutouts. Kozlej started all 20 games and had a goal and two assists.

Stockton, which lost in the NJAC tournament to Rowan, finished the season 9-9-2.

Women's volleyball: Emma Capriglione finished with a team-leading 11 kills to lead Stockton to a 3-0 victory over William Paterson in the NJAC quarterfinals Tuesday.

The Ospreys 16-16 (6-2 NJAC) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-10

Capriglione, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, added three service points and a block. Charlotte Leon and Haley Green each added 10 kills. Sophia Marziello finished with 14 digs. Molly Eng and Alice Brandt each added 10 digs. Eng also had four aces.

Stockton will play at second-seeded Montclair State in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Women's soccer: The Ospreys lost 2-0 to top-seeded The College of New Jersey in the NJAC semifinals Tuesday.

TCNJ (16-0-1) scored both goals in the second half. Gianna Minerva scored in the 75th minute. Ava Curtis scored off a corner in the 77th minute. TCNJ outshot Stockton 30-2.

Kylee Sullivan made seven saves for the Ospreys, who finished the season 12-6-3 overall and 5-2-2 in the NJAC. 

+5 
Dino Gromitsaris headshot

Gromitsaris
+5 
Ervin Gjeli headshot.jpg

Gjeli
+5 
James McCombs headshot.jpg

McCombs
+5 
Max Bond headshot.jpg

Bond
+5 
Peter Kozlej headshot.jpg

Kozlej
