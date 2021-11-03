James McCombs named NJAC's top defensive player, 5 Ospreys earn all-conference

James McCombs was among five Stockton University men's soccer players to earn all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors, the school announced Wednesday.

McCombs, a senior defender, was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the all-conference first team. Joining McCombs on the first team was fellow senior midfielder Ervin Gjeli. Senior Max Bond was named to the second team, and senior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris and junior Peter Kozlej were chosen as honorable mentions.

McCombs is the fourth Osprey to be named NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. He, Gjeli and Gromitsaris all received their third all-conference accolades, and Bond and Kozlej earned their first.

McCombs led the Ospreys' defense post seven shutouts in the 12 games he played in. Gjeli had eight goals and four assists, and was tied with the team lead in points (20).

Bond, who mostly played defense, started all 20 games and had a goal and an assist. Gromitsaris led the conference with seven shutouts. Kozlej started all 20 games and had a goal and two assists.

Stockton, which lost in the NJAC tournament to Rowan, finished the season 9-9-2.