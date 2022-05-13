James Harden says he'll be back; Dov Rivers said he did a terrific job - 76ers begin to unpack anotheer playoff loss

PHILADELPHIA – Moments after the final buzzer sounded Thursday night the questions began for the 76ers.

Will James Harden pick up his player option worth $47 million?

Will the Sixers offer him a long-term deal worth more than $250 million?

Will Joel Embiid ever make it through a playoff run in one piece?

Will Doc Rivers return as coach?

The Miami Heat forced the Sixers to confront their future when they eliminated Philadelphia 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal with a 99-90 Game 6 win at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia has made five straight playoff appearances and five straight years it has failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“We just weren’t tough enough,” Sixers center Joel Embiid said. “From a physicality standpoint, they dominated us.”

After the game, the 76ers began to provide some answers. Harden finished with just 11 points and did not score in the second half when he was 0 for 2 from the field.

“We ran our offense,” Harden said. “The ball moved. It just didn’t get back to me.”

Harden indicated he will pick up his player option and return to the 76ers. He also said he was open to signing a contract extension for less money.

‘Whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow,” Harden said, “and put us up there with the best of the them.”

Harden struggled for the most since Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February. Embiid said Harden is more of a playmaker now and not the same he was in Houston a few seasons ago.

“It’s been a long two years for me,” Harden said. “I’m just starting to feel OK again. It will be a great summer for me to get my body right and get ready to go for next year.”

Rivers expressed confidence in his job security.

“I think I do a terrific job,” he said. “I work my butt off. I know what I did this year, and I feel very good about it.”

Embiid finished 20 points in slightly more than 44 minutes Thursday. He was hampered throughout the playoffs by a torn thumb ligament, and he missed the first two games of the Heat series – both Miami wins _ with a concussion and a broken orbital bone.

“It’s life,” Embiid said. “It sucks to get this level and not be able to be yourself. But I have no regrets.”

As for Thursday’s game, it turned in the third quarter when the 76ers scored just four points in the first 7 minutes, 45 seconds of the second half, a stretch that allowed Miami to build a 16-point lead.

As has been the case all playoffs, injuries hurt the 76ers.

Small forward Danny Green went down with 8:34 left in the first quarter when a falling Embiid collided with his left knee. The injury looked gruesome, and Green had to be carried to the locker room and did not return. Green’s 3-point shooting was instrumental in the two Sixers wins this series.

What might be most troubling is the Heat played physically tougher than the 76ers in games 5 and 6. Miami seemed to get to every loose ball and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.

Nowhere was this better illustrated than the start of the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo grabbed an offensive rebound and scored.

As the Sixers dribbled up court, Victor Oladipo bullied his way through a Sixer, stole the ball and scored. After another Miami steal, Adebayo made a layup off a pass from Tyler Hero. The Miami lead was 12 and the fans booed as Philadelphia called timeout.

This was the second straight year that Philadelphia has been eliminated on its home court. With a little more than six minutes left, most of the fans headed to the exits.

