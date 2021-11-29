 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JaJa James scores 37, Atlantic City Seagulls beat N.J Knights 136-122
0 comments

JaJa James scores 37, Atlantic City Seagulls beat N.J Knights 136-122

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic City Seagulls beat the New Jersey Knights 136-122 on Sunday in an American Basketball Association game at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.

It was the first game at the helm for new Seagulls head coach Rob Fishbein.

Ja James led Atlantic City (3-1) with 37 points, and Leon Daniels, a former Atlantic City High School player, had 34 points and five steals.

Marcus Franklin, a former Pleasantville High School player, added 24 points and four steals. Shawn Wilson, another former Pleasantville player, had 21 points, 10 steals and 10 assists.

The Seagulls will host the Atlantic Coast Cardinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News