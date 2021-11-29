JaJa James scores 37, Atlantic City Seagulls beat N.J Knights 136-122

The Atlantic City Seagulls beat the New Jersey Knights 136-122 on Sunday in an American Basketball Association game at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.
It was the first game at the helm for new Seagulls head coach Rob Fishbein.
Ja James led Atlantic City (3-1) with 37 points, and Leon Daniels, a former Atlantic City High School player, had 34 points and five steals.
Marcus Franklin, a former Pleasantville High School player, added 24 points and four steals. Shawn Wilson, another former Pleasantville player, had 21 points, 10 steals and 10 assists.
The Seagulls will host the Atlantic Coast Cardinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.
