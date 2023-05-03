Jaden Millsteain batting .347 for Vassar College baseball: College notebook

'The Independent' reports that Aerosmith has announced the band will end its touring days with a final 40-venue string of concerts.
Vassar College junior baseball player
Jaden Millstein added to his extra-base hit total last week.
Millstein, an Ocean City High School graduate, hit a two-run triple in an 8-6 loss to Mount Saint Vincent. He went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 9-5 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-3 win over RPI. He went 2 for 5 with a double and a run in an 8-5 loss to RPI.
Millstein is batting .347 (35 for 101) with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 33 games. His .950 OPS is fourth on the team.
Mathew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out five in four shutout innings to improve to 2-0 in Boston College's 9-3 win over UMass Lowell. Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and scored in the win. In a 9-7 loss to Clemson, Mercado singled and scored. Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in two innings in Coastal Carolina's 3-2 win over Louisiana. Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Dayton's 11-10 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. He scored one run and drove in one in a 9-3 win over Rhode Island. Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed one run and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in Hofstra's 8-1 win over Long Island. CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) got two hits in Holy Cross' 7-5 loss to Bucknell. Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in Iona's 13-7 win over Marist. In a 5-1 loss to Marist, Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) allowed an unearned run and struck out two. Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Maryland, Baltimore County's 24-11 loss to Maryland. He allowed three runs and struck out four in eight innings to improve to 4-4 in a 7-6 win over Binghamton. Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings in North Carolina's 12-8 win over Virginia Tech. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Old Dominion's 11-4 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He doubled in a 12-11 loss to Texas State. Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double in Penn's 5-4 win over Cornell. He doubled and scored in a 4-3 win over Cornell.
In Rider's 3-1 loss to Seton Hall,
PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed three runs and struck out three in five innings, and Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in a scoreless inning. Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth inning of Rutgers' 3-1 win over St. John's. In a 6-3 loss to Purdue, Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer. In a 9-5 win over Purdue, Sweeney hit a three-run homer and an RBI single.
Colleen Mason reached the 100-point mark for her career last week for the Ramapo College wom…
Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) singled and scored for Saint Joseph's in a 5-2 win over Delaware. He hit a two-run double and scored in a 7-7 tie with Bucknell. He went 3 for 6, drove in two runs and scored twice in a 23-10 win over Fordham. He singled and scored in a 7-1 win over Fordham. Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in six innings in Wagner's 5-3 loss to Albany. David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out all four batters he faced in West Virginia's 18-4 win over Baylor. Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary's 5-2 win over George Washington. He doubled twice, singled and scored in a 6-3 loss to Delaware. He hit a three-run homer and drove in two more runs in an 8-5 win over Delaware. He hit a two-run homer and an RBI double in an 8-7 win over Delaware. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 2 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run in Barton's 13-0 win over Virginia State. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Andrew Simone (Vineland) struck out three in four shutout innings. In an 11-2 win over Chowan, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had two hits, two runs and an RBI. McIsaac hit a three-run homer. Beebe had a single, an RBI double and two runs. In a 7-1 win over Chowan, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and scored three runs. In a 5-1 win over Chowan, Beebe hit an RBI double and scored, and McIsaac added a hit and an RBI. Angel Murray (EHT) had two hits in Bloomfield's 13-10 loss to Caldwell. In a 4-3 loss to Post, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had two hits and struck out two in three shutout innings. Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out one in two-third of an inning in Bloomsburg's 11-7 loss to Mansfield. AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a solo homer and an RBI single in Frostburg State's 5-1 win over Notre Dame College. He doubled in a 15-0 win over Notre Dame College. In a 14-1 loss to PennWest California, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer. Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) singled and scored the winning run in Alvernia's 5-4 victory over Rutgers-Camden.
In Arcadia's 6-5 win over Misericordia,
Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out one in 5 1/3 innings. Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single in Eastern's 6-3 loss to Neumann. Billy Wheatley (Absegami) singled, scored and drove in a run in McDaniel's 6-4 win over Washington College. He hit a three-run double and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in a 13-5 win over Washington College. Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Montclair State's 8-2 win over Kean. He had two hits, drove in one run and scored one in a 12-9 win over Kean.
In Rutgers-Camden's 5-4 loss to Alvernia,
Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) scored twice, and Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) struck out the only batter he faced. In a 12-4 win over The College of New Jersey, Guglielmi hit a two-run homer and added another hit and a run. Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled twice and scored the go-ahead run in Ursinus' 3-2 win over Muhlenberg. He hit an RBI double and scored in a 7-5 win over McDaniel. He singled and a doubled in a 3-2 loss to Muhlenberg. He went 3 for 4 in a 9-0 loss to Dickinson. Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed two runs and struck out five in eight innings to improve to 5-2 in William Paterson's 4-2 win over Ramapo. Brody Levin (Mainland) had two hits, three runs and an RBI in Harford's 11-1 win over Hagerstown. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Hagerstown. Nate Kennedy (Cedar Creek) allowed an earned run and struck out five in a complete-game victory for Rowan College-Cumberland in a 4-3 win over Ocean County College. In an 8-6 loss to Ocean County College, Dave Appolonia (EHT) went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs. Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by
d3football.com.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, prepares to throw a 47-yard pass Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs on Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Ryan Tullio, Montclair State
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Montclair State Athletics, Provided
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots while guarded by Lehigh's Keith Higgins Jr.(13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots a 3-point basket in the first half of the Lehigh Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday Nov. 10 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) meets with fans after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Mic Smith
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College graduate student Gabby Boggs was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. The Mainland Regional alumna led her team with 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this fall, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo in action against Michigan State on Nov. 12. The Scarlet Knights gained 460 yards of offense that game, the most against a Big Ten Conference opponent since 2015.
Tim Fuller for Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
New Hampshire Athletics, Provided
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Double Eagle Photography for Misericordia Athletics, Provided
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts eyes the net during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., left, and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts fight for the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts holds onto a rebound as Boston College's CJ Penha Jr. (24) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) adds two points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College’s Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies’ 70-65 loss.
Mark Stockwell, Associated Press
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young sends Justyn Mutts (25) onto the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, obscured, during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Gary Nagle, top, went 3-0 for Ursinus College at the Manganaro Duals on Saturday. The Middle Township High School graduate’s three wins came by pin, decision and forfeit.
Joanna Franklin, Ursinus Athletics
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching a milestone she reached playing for Millville High School. On Monday, she was named to the Central Athletics Collegiate Conference honor roll.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, left, a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, stands atop the podium following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds this weekend.
Middle Atlantic Conference, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, is 16-3 this season following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds over the weekend.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Larry Levanti for Kean University, Provided
Kean University fifth-year guard Shannon McCoy drives to the basket against William Paterson on Jan. 18. The Barnegat High School graduate scored a career-high 41 points, including 10 of 16 3-pointers, in the 85-70 win.
Larry Levanti, Kean University, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Marcellus Ross, a St. Joseph High School graduate, scored 17 in Rowan’s win over Ramapo.
Larry Levanti for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Rowan sophomore Josh Wright, a Cape May Tech graduate, drives toward the basket in a 97-66 win over Ramapo on Saturday. He scored nine points to help the Profs extend their win streak to nine.
Larry Levanti Photos for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson looks to make a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in a 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson, right, looks for a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in the 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Wilkes junior Dawson Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate, went 4-0 to win the Mideast Futures Tournament on Sunday.
Steve Finkernagel for Wilkes, Provided
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) keeps the ball away from Western Michigan's Taylor Williams (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) defends against Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Rhona Wise
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) works against Boston College's Maria Gakdeng (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson looks to make a play during a Jan. 1 game agaisnt Boston College in South Bend, Indiana.
Michael Caterina, Associated Press
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) reaches for a rebound over Pittsburgh forward Liatu King, second from left, during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Matt Freed
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, runs the bases during a game last fall.
Ben Solomon for Rutgers, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, celebrates winning the third-place bout at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden, a Lower Cape May High School graduate.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener’s Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022. In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final on Saturday, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, earned three wins for the Seagulls.
Hannah Reagle for Salisbury Athletics, Provided
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Chloe Paugh, West Virginia Athletics
Western Kentucky graduate student Faith Hegh, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .346 (18 for 52) with five doubles, a home run, 10 runs and 12 RBIs.
Steve Roberts, WKU Athletics
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) looks to shoot under pressure from Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi goes up for a shot while being guarded by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during a Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal game Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press
Ball State senior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is hitting .343 (12 for 35) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games.
Chad Smith, Ball State Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Keegan Ford, a Mainland Regional High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Billy Kroeger, an Ocean City High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Teddy Grimley, an Ocean City High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Logan Hone, a St. Augustine Prep graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Keegan Ford (19), a Mainland Regional High School graduate, celebrates with his team after scoring the game-winning goal with no time left in a 14-13 victory over Lindenwood.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
Cal Berkeley’s Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, is seen in the moments after a race at the Pac-12 Championships this month.
Chuckarele Photography for Pac-12 Conference, Provided
Cal Berkeley’s Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, swims the backstroke during the Pac-12 Championships this month. Lasco is in Minneapolis this week for the NCAA Championships.
Chuckarele Photography for Pac-12 Conference, Provided
West Chester University sophomore Makenzie Edwards entered Wednesday 3-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in eight appearances.
Danny Aguilar for West Chester Athletics, Provided
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, left, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, competes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, hugs head coach Amy Deem at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
Jackson Vanesko, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Ocean City, is 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA in five appearances for Bryant.
Toby White for Bryant Athletics, Provided
Korie Hague, a 2018 Vineland High School graduate and fifth-year senior at Rowan, is hitting .387 (24 for 62) with two doubles, 12 runs and 15 RBIs in 20 games.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Dayton University’s Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, is hitting .286 (12 for 42) with three doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs.
Dayton Athletics, Provided
Dayton University's Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, bats against Tennessee on Feb. 25. Watson is hitting .286 (12 for 42) with three doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs.
Dayton Athletics, Provided