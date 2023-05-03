Jaden Millsteain batting .347 for Vassar College baseball: College notebook

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vassar College junior baseball player Jaden Millstein added to his extra-base hit total last week.

Millstein, an Ocean City High School graduate, hit a two-run triple in an 8-6 loss to Mount Saint Vincent. He went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 9-5 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-3 win over RPI. He went 2 for 5 with a double and a run in an 8-5 loss to RPI.

Millstein is batting .347 (35 for 101) with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 33 games. His .950 OPS is fourth on the team.

Mathew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out five in four shutout innings to improve to 2-0 in Boston College's 9-3 win over UMass Lowell. Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and scored in the win. In a 9-7 loss to Clemson, Mercado singled and scored. 

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in two innings in Coastal Carolina's 3-2 win over Louisiana. 

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Dayton's 11-10 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. He scored one run and drove in one in a 9-3 win over Rhode Island. 

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed one run and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in Hofstra's 8-1 win over Long Island. 

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) got two hits in Holy Cross' 7-5 loss to Bucknell. 

Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in Iona's 13-7 win over Marist. In a 5-1 loss to Marist, Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) allowed an unearned run and struck out two.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Maryland, Baltimore County's 24-11 loss to Maryland. He allowed three runs and struck out four in eight innings to improve to 4-4 in a 7-6 win over Binghamton. 

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings in North Carolina's 12-8 win over Virginia Tech. 

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Old Dominion's 11-4 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He doubled in a 12-11 loss to Texas State.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double in Penn's 5-4 win over Cornell. He doubled and scored in a 4-3 win over Cornell. 

In Rider's 3-1 loss to Seton Hall, PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed three runs and struck out three in five innings, and Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in a scoreless inning. 

Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth inning of Rutgers' 3-1 win over St. John's. In a 6-3 loss to Purdue, Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer. In a 9-5 win over Purdue, Sweeney hit a three-run homer and an RBI single. 

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) singled and scored for Saint Joseph's in a 5-2 win over Delaware. He hit a two-run double and scored in a 7-7 tie with Bucknell. He went 3 for 6, drove in two runs and scored twice in a 23-10 win over Fordham. He singled and scored in a 7-1 win over Fordham. 

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in six innings in Wagner's 5-3 loss to Albany. 

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out all four batters he faced in West Virginia's 18-4 win over Baylor. 

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary's 5-2 win over George Washington. He doubled twice, singled and scored in a 6-3 loss to Delaware. He hit a three-run homer and drove in two more runs in an 8-5 win over Delaware. He hit a two-run homer and an RBI double in an 8-7 win over Delaware.

Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 2 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run in Barton's 13-0 win over Virginia State. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Andrew Simone (Vineland) struck out three in four shutout innings. In an 11-2 win over Chowan, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had two hits, two runs and an RBI. McIsaac hit a three-run homer. Beebe had a single, an RBI double and two runs. In a 7-1 win over Chowan, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and scored three runs. In a 5-1 win over Chowan, Beebe hit an RBI double and scored, and McIsaac added a hit and an RBI. 

Angel Murray (EHT) had two hits in Bloomfield's 13-10 loss to Caldwell. In a 4-3 loss to Post, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had two hits and struck out two in three shutout innings. 

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out one in two-third of an inning in Bloomsburg's 11-7 loss to Mansfield. 

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a solo homer and an RBI single in Frostburg State's 5-1 win over Notre Dame College. He doubled in a 15-0 win over Notre Dame College. In a 14-1 loss to PennWest California, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer. 

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) singled and scored the winning run in Alvernia's 5-4 victory over Rutgers-Camden. 

In Arcadia's 6-5 win over Misericordia, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out one in 5 1/3 innings. Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single in Eastern's 6-3 loss to Neumann. 

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) singled, scored and drove in a run in McDaniel's 6-4 win over Washington College. He hit a three-run double and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in a 13-5 win over Washington College.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Montclair State's 8-2 win over Kean. He had two hits, drove in one run and scored one in a 12-9 win over Kean. 

In Rutgers-Camden's 5-4 loss to Alvernia, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) scored twice, and Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) struck out the only batter he faced. In a 12-4 win over The College of New Jersey, Guglielmi hit a two-run homer and added another hit and a run.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled twice and scored the go-ahead run in Ursinus' 3-2 win over Muhlenberg. He hit an RBI double and scored in a 7-5 win over McDaniel. He singled and a doubled in a 3-2 loss to Muhlenberg. He went 3 for 4 in a 9-0 loss to Dickinson. 

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed two runs and struck out five in eight innings to improve to 5-2 in William Paterson's 4-2 win over Ramapo. 

Brody Levin (Mainland) had two hits, three runs and an RBI in Harford's 11-1 win over Hagerstown. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Hagerstown. 

Nate Kennedy (Cedar Creek) allowed an earned run and struck out five in a complete-game victory for Rowan College-Cumberland in a 4-3 win over Ocean County College. In an 8-6 loss to Ocean County College, Dave Appolonia (EHT) went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs. Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.