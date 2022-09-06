Jada Byers runs for 98 yards, TD in Virginia Union win: College football notebook

The rest of the college football season kicked off this past week for most schools from NCAA Division I to III.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph H.S.) rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 21-yard run in Virginia Union's 77-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg. LB Shamore Collins (Millville) had one tackle. Byers was named to the All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason team in July.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made three tackles in Georgetown's 43-12 win over Marist. For Marist, LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine Prep) made four tackles.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) had four tackles, including a sack, and a QB hit in Rutgers' 22-21 win over Boston College. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made one tackle. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 322 yards, including 212 rushing.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) carried three times for 14 yards and had two receptions for 2 yards in Syracuse's 31-7 win over Louisville. DL Denis Jaquez Jr. (St. Augustine) made one tackle.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had two tackles in Temple's 30-0 loss to Duke.

DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine) had half a sack in Texas A&M's 31-0 win over Sam Houston.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made four tackles in Bucknell's 14-13 loss to Towson.

LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made one tackle for a loss in Delaware State's 34-0 win over Lincoln.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made a team-leading 14 tackles for Hampton in a 31-28 win over Howard.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) had eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sacred Heart's 6-0 loss to Lafayette. For Lafayette, WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) had a 1-yard reception.

RB E'lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) had a 13-yard run and caught two passes for 15 yards in Merrimack's 31-17 loss to Holy Cross.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made one tackle in Morgan State's 59-7 loss to Georgia Southern.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) had two receptions for 7 yards in Northern Arizona's 40-3 loss to Arizona State.

QB Joshua Zamot (Holy Spirit) rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries in Stony Brook's 35-14 loss to Rhode Island. He completed six of 16 passes for 74 yards and an interception.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made four tackles, including one for a loss, in Villanova's 45-17 win over Lehigh.

DB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made two tackles in Wagner's 48-31 loss to Fordham.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made seven tackles in Saint Anselm's 28-10 win over Millersville. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards on nine punts, including landing four inside the 20-yard line. For Millersville, RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) made one tackle.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) kicked three field goals, including one in overtime, in Bloomsburg's 33-30 loss to Stonehill. He was also 3 for 3 on PATs.

OL Shane Ecker (Vineland) started for an Alvernia offense that gained 444 yards in a 59-27 loss to Ursinus.

WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had two receptions for 36 yards, including a 22-yard TD catch, in Delaware Valley's 22-8 win over Westminster. WR Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) was 9 for 18 for 73 yards, one TD and an interception. He also ran for 16 yards and scored from 4 yards out. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made five tackles. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 32 yards on six punts, including a longest kick of 55 yards and one that landed inside the 20-yard line.

DB Otis Harold III (Vineland) made one tackle in FDU-Florham's 17-7 win over Merchant Marine.

WR Jonathan Toney (Vineland) had a 16-yard reception in Kean's 10-0 loss to SUNY Morrisville. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made a team-high 11 tackles.

WR Mike Rozell (Lacey) caught three passes for 39 yards in Misericordia's 17-14 loss to Alfred State.

DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and a blocked kick in Montclair State's 27-6 win over Thiel. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made three tackles, including a sack, and added a QB hit. DB Andrew Vernieri (Barnegat) had two tackles. OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 331 yards in the win.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 16 of 29 passes for 153 yards, two TDs and an interception in Muhlenberg's 62-13 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also ran for 27 yards on eight carries.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) completed 23 of 39 passes for 211 yards and two TDs in Oberlin's 21-14 loss to Kalamazoo. He also ran for 39 yards on 11 carries.

WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) caught a 3-yard TD pass in Rowan's 42-20 win over Widener. DB Kevin Vandever (Hammonton) made four tackles. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had three tackles and a pass breakup. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland Regional) had two tackles.

DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made two tackles, and younger brother Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) added half a sack in Salisbury's 49-0 win over Albright.

LB Dave Giulian (Middle Township) had one tackle in The College of New Jersey's 31-13 win over Moravian. For Moravian, LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) had half a tackle.