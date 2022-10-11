Jada Byers continues to lead D-II running backs: College notebook

Sophomore running back Jada Byers continues to be the most productive running back in NCAA Division II as the Virginia Union Football team continues to roll.

Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs on 29 carries in Virginia Union’s 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards in the first half.

Byers has rushed for 1,096 yards and scored 13 TDs on 145 carries. His yards and TDs are tops in all of D-II.

Byers is a former Press Football Player of the Year. Also in Saturday’s win, LB Shamore Collins (Millville) made two tackles.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) had three tackles, including half a sack, and two pass breakups in Georgetown’s 59-28 loss to Penn.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) had one sack and broke up a pass in Pittsburgh’s 45-29 win over Virginia Tech.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made six tackles in Rutgers’ 14-13 loss to Nebraska. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made three tackles, picked off a pass, broke up another and blocked a punt. WR Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) had one tackle.

DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles in Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss to Alabama.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran for 17 yards on five carries and added two receptions for 9 yards in Vanderbilt’s 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle in Bucknell’s 57-0 loss to Holy Cross.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made a team-high 12 tackles, including half a sack, and broke up a pass in Hampton’s 31-24 loss to Maine.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made four tackles in Marist’s 45-31 win over Stetson.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran for 16 yards on four carries and had a 4-yard reception in Merrimack’s 28-21 win over Duquesne.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made three tackles in Morgan State’s 24-21 loss to Norfolk State.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) had six catches for 86 yards in Northern Arizona’s 31-29 win over California Polytechnic.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made five tackles in Princeton’s 23-2 win over Lafayette. For the Leopards, WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made four receptions for 31 yards.

RB Franklin Simms (St. Augustine) had an 11-yard kick return in Wagner’s 28-7 loss to Columbia.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made three tackles, picked off a pass and broke up another in Saint Anselm’s 38-7 loss to Bentley. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 42.5 yards on four punts, including one inside the 20-yard line and a longest of 52 yards.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) completed 16 of 30 passes for 194 yards and three TDs in Delaware Valley’s 21-0 win over Lycoming. He added 79 yards rushing on nine attempts. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught two passes for 51 yards. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) broke up two passes and made a tackle. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 33 yards on five punts, including one inside the 20 and a longest of 57 yards.

DB Otis Harold (Vineland) made a tackle in FDU-Florham’s 30-17 win over Widener.

WR Dazzy Iannuzzio’s 2-yard TD catch with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game carried Kean to a 23-22 win over Montclair State. He had eight catches for 42 yards in the win. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made six tackles, including one for a loss. DB Jawon Glover (Absegami) made a tackle and returned two kicks for 18 yards.

For Montclair State, DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had two tackles and four QB hits. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made two tackles, broke up a pass and had two QB hits. DB Andrew Vernieri (Barnegat) added tackle.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) went 21 for 30 for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in Oberlin’s 28-21 loss to Kenyon. He added 12 rushing yards.

WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) threw a 5-yard TD pass in Rowan’s 23-21 win over The College of New Jersey. DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) made six tackles. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland Regional) had two tackles. For TCNJ, DB Amir Vick (Mainland Regional) made four tackles. LB David Giulian (Middle Township) made one tackle.

In Salisbury’s 23-0 win over William Paterson, DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made three tackles, and older brother DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) added one tackle. For William Patterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) made six catches for 34 yards.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made two tackles and broke up a pass in Wilkes’ 35-14 win over Alvernia.