Jackson Vanesko earns two wins in two starts for Bryant: College notebook

Bryant University sophomore pitcher Jackson Vanesko won his first two starts of the season last week.

Vanesko, a 2021 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Ocean City, struck out one in three shutout innings and got the win in Bryant’s 5-1 victory over Brown. He struck out two in four shutout innings to improve to 2-0 in a 15-3 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander was 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 innings (five appearances) for the Bulldogs (11-8).

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and scored in Boston College’s 8-7 win over Sacred Heart.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine) struck out three in two shutout innings in Coastal Carolina’s 19-0 win over Texas State.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit an RBI single in Dayton’s 14-3 win over Northern Kentucky.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out one in 1 1/3 shutout in relief in High Point’s 8-3 loss to Virginia. He allowed a run and struck out five in four innings in an 8-6 loss to USC Upstate.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief in Hofstra’s 4-2 win over West Virginia.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) had two hits in Holy Cross’ 4-3 win over UMass.

In Iona’s 5-4 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer, Andrew Gaines (St. Augustine) struck out three in a shutout inning, and Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) struck out one in a shutout inning. In an 8-4 loss to Villanova, Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) had two hits and a run. In a 4-3 win over Villanova, Ragsdale hit an RBI triple and scored, and Hunt pitched the last two innings, allowed no runs and struck out one to get the win. In an 8-2 win over Villanova, Pasquale had a double, a run and an RBI.

Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph) allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out three in five innings and got the win in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 13-9 win over Albany.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out three in three shutout innings in North Carolina’s 6-4 win over North Carolina A&T. He struck out four in three shutout innings in a 6-3 win over Duke.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) doubled and scored twice in Old Dominion’s 9-5 loss to Liberty. He hit an RBI double and a solo homer in a 21-5 win over Marshall.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit an RBI triple and scored in Penn’s 7-4 win over Lehigh. He hit a solo homer in an 8-2 win over Harvard. He hit a two-run homer in a 7-3 loss to Harvard.

PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out three in four innings in Rider’s 4-2 loss to Rutgers. In an 11-3 win over Quinnipiac, Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out three in two shutout innings.

In Rutgers’ 13-8 win over Lafayette, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had a single, a double and a run, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) scored three runs. In a 9-8 loss to UConn, Cohen had two hits and a run, and Sweeney singled and scored twice. In a 6-5 loss to UConn, Sweeney went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs, and Cohen had three hits.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) hit a solo home run for Saint Joseph’s in a 9-8 loss to Monmouth. He singled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over Maine. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 12-7 win over Maine. He had a single, a double and a run in a 15-13 loss to Maine.

Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City) pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings for St. John’s in a 3-2 loss to Richmond.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) had two RBIs and one run in Villanova’s 8-4 win over Iona.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in five innings in Wagner’s 14-13 loss to Delaware State.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in West Virginia’s 8-3 loss to Xavier.

Nate Goranson (Millville) doubled, scored twice and drove in four runs in William & Mary’s 16-10 win over George Mason. He hit an RBI single in an 8-3 win over Monmouth.

In Barton’s 19-6 win over Catawba, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs and four RBIs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 3 for 6 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had a homer and three RBIs. In a 3-2 loss to Limestone, Gonzalez had two hits and two runs. In a 17-1 win over Limestone, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer. McIsaac singled and scored, and Beebe scored three runs. In a 4-0 loss to Limestone, Beebe had two hits.

Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) hit a single and a double and scored three runs in Bloomfield’s 18-1 win over Bridgeport. He had two hits and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Bridgeport. In a 6-4 win over Alliance, Angel Murray (EHT) hit a solo homer, and Suriel struck out three in 2 2/3 shutout innings for the save.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a double in Frostburg State’s 6-2 loss to West Virginia State.

Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) hit a two-run single in West Chester’s 11-10 win over Jefferson.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Alvernia’s 7-3 win over Kean. He had two hits in a 6-1 win over York.

In Arcadia’s 9-0 win over Stockton, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out three in three shutout innings, and Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out two in one scoreless inning. In a 13-5 win over Lycoming, Sibley allowed a run and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and got the win.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) struck out six in 4 2/3 innings and got the win in Cabrini’s 22-11 win over Neumann.

Blake Ramos (Millville) had a single, a double and three runs in Delaware Valley’s 18-3 win over Neumann. He went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs in a 20-7 win over Marywood. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in a 7-6 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.

In Eastern’s 3-2 win over Albright, David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a two-run triple. Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) drove in a run and allowed two runs and struck out five in seven innings to get the win. In a 5-1 win over Albright, Hunsberger had a hit and two runs, and Cottrell hit an RBI single and scored. In a 5-4 loss to Albright, Cottrell hit a two-run double and scored.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits, a run and three RBIs in Immaculata’s 11-2 win over Lebanon Valley.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits in McDaniel’s 13-5 win over New Jersey City.

In Montclair State’s 25-0 win over Lehman, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Michael Todaro (Lacey) struck out six in five innings to get the win. In a 25-6 win over Penn State-Abington, Feaster went 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs, and Nick Desiderio (Southern) struck out one in two shutout innings. In an 8-2 win over Franklin & Marshall, Feaster hit a three-run homer, singled and drove in two more runs. In a 22-4 win over Manhattanville, Feaster went 4 for 5 with four runs and three RBIs. Matt Kaliske (Lacey) went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs and four RBIs. In a 6-5 win over Manhattanville, Fester singled and scored twice, and Jacob Dembin (EHT) struck out one in a shutout inning.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings and got the win in Ramapo’s 12-3 victory over Western Connecticut.

Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in Rowan’s 21-5 win over Haverford.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 15-10 win over Ursinus, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) hit a three-run homer and drove in another run, and Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out four in five shutout innings and got the win. For Ursinus, Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled, scored and drove in a run.

AJ Costanti (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single in Valley Forge’s 6-3 loss to PSU-Brandywine.

In Harford’s 13-11 loss to Mercer County, Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Brody Levin (Mainland) had two hits and two runs.