Jackson Vanesko earns two wins in two starts for Bryant: College notebook

Bryant University sophomore pitcher
Jackson Vanesko won his first two starts of the season last week.
Vanesko, a 2021 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Ocean City, struck out one in three shutout innings and got the win in Bryant’s 5-1 victory over Brown. He struck out two in four shutout innings to improve to 2-0 in a 15-3 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander was 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 innings (five appearances) for the Bulldogs (11-8).
Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and scored in Boston College’s 8-7 win over Sacred Heart. Jack Billings (St. Augustine) struck out three in two shutout innings in Coastal Carolina’s 19-0 win over Texas State.
Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit an RBI single in Dayton’s 14-3 win over Northern Kentucky. Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out one in 1 1/3 shutout in relief in High Point’s 8-3 loss to Virginia. He allowed a run and struck out five in four innings in an 8-6 loss to USC Upstate. Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief in Hofstra’s 4-2 win over West Virginia. CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) had two hits in Holy Cross’ 4-3 win over UMass.
In Iona’s 5-4 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson,
Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer, Andrew Gaines (St. Augustine) struck out three in a shutout inning, and Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) struck out one in a shutout inning. In an 8-4 loss to Villanova, Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) had two hits and a run. In a 4-3 win over Villanova, Ragsdale hit an RBI triple and scored, and Hunt pitched the last two innings, allowed no runs and struck out one to get the win. In an 8-2 win over Villanova, Pasquale had a double, a run and an RBI. Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph) allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out three in five innings and got the win in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 13-9 win over Albany. Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out three in three shutout innings in North Carolina’s 6-4 win over North Carolina A&T. He struck out four in three shutout innings in a 6-3 win over Duke. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) doubled and scored twice in Old Dominion’s 9-5 loss to Liberty. He hit an RBI double and a solo homer in a 21-5 win over Marshall. Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit an RBI triple and scored in Penn’s 7-4 win over Lehigh. He hit a solo homer in an 8-2 win over Harvard. He hit a two-run homer in a 7-3 loss to Harvard. PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out three in four innings in Rider’s 4-2 loss to Rutgers. In an 11-3 win over Quinnipiac, Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out three in two shutout innings.
In Rutgers’ 13-8 win over Lafayette,
Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had a single, a double and a run, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) scored three runs. In a 9-8 loss to UConn, Cohen had two hits and a run, and Sweeney singled and scored twice. In a 6-5 loss to UConn, Sweeney went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs, and Cohen had three hits. Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) hit a solo home run for Saint Joseph’s in a 9-8 loss to Monmouth. He singled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over Maine. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 12-7 win over Maine. He had a single, a double and a run in a 15-13 loss to Maine. Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City) pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings for St. John’s in a 3-2 loss to Richmond. Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) had two RBIs and one run in Villanova’s 8-4 win over Iona. Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in five innings in Wagner’s 14-13 loss to Delaware State. David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in West Virginia’s 8-3 loss to Xavier. Nate Goranson (Millville) doubled, scored twice and drove in four runs in William & Mary’s 16-10 win over George Mason. He hit an RBI single in an 8-3 win over Monmouth.
In Barton’s 19-6 win over Catawba,
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs and four RBIs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 3 for 6 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had a homer and three RBIs. In a 3-2 loss to Limestone, Gonzalez had two hits and two runs. In a 17-1 win over Limestone, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer. McIsaac singled and scored, and Beebe scored three runs. In a 4-0 loss to Limestone, Beebe had two hits. Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) hit a single and a double and scored three runs in Bloomfield’s 18-1 win over Bridgeport. He had two hits and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Bridgeport. In a 6-4 win over Alliance, Angel Murray (EHT) hit a solo homer, and Suriel struck out three in 2 2/3 shutout innings for the save. Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a double in Frostburg State’s 6-2 loss to West Virginia State. Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) hit a two-run single in West Chester’s 11-10 win over Jefferson. Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Alvernia’s 7-3 win over Kean. He had two hits in a 6-1 win over York.
In Arcadia’s 9-0 win over Stockton,
Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out three in three shutout innings, and Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out two in one scoreless inning. In a 13-5 win over Lycoming, Sibley allowed a run and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and got the win. Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) struck out six in 4 2/3 innings and got the win in Cabrini’s 22-11 win over Neumann. Blake Ramos (Millville) had a single, a double and three runs in Delaware Valley’s 18-3 win over Neumann. He went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs in a 20-7 win over Marywood. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in a 7-6 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
In Eastern’s 3-2 win over Albright,
David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a two-run triple. Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) drove in a run and allowed two runs and struck out five in seven innings to get the win. In a 5-1 win over Albright, Hunsberger had a hit and two runs, and Cottrell hit an RBI single and scored. In a 5-4 loss to Albright, Cottrell hit a two-run double and scored. Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits, a run and three RBIs in Immaculata’s 11-2 win over Lebanon Valley. Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits in McDaniel’s 13-5 win over New Jersey City.
In Montclair State’s 25-0 win over Lehman,
Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Michael Todaro (Lacey) struck out six in five innings to get the win. In a 25-6 win over Penn State-Abington, Feaster went 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs, and Nick Desiderio (Southern) struck out one in two shutout innings. In an 8-2 win over Franklin & Marshall, Feaster hit a three-run homer, singled and drove in two more runs. In a 22-4 win over Manhattanville, Feaster went 4 for 5 with four runs and three RBIs. Matt Kaliske (Lacey) went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs and four RBIs. In a 6-5 win over Manhattanville, Fester singled and scored twice, and Jacob Dembin (EHT) struck out one in a shutout inning. Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings and got the win in Ramapo’s 12-3 victory over Western Connecticut. Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in Rowan’s 21-5 win over Haverford.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 15-10 win over Ursinus,
Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) hit a three-run homer and drove in another run, and Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out four in five shutout innings and got the win. For Ursinus, Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled, scored and drove in a run. AJ Costanti (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single in Valley Forge’s 6-3 loss to PSU-Brandywine.
In Harford’s 13-11 loss to Mercer County,
Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Brody Levin (Mainland) had two hits and two runs.
PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) chases down Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields chases down Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech won 26-21. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Wagner defenders Saturday. Allen ran for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run to end the game and an 8-yard third-quarter TD in a 59-0 win.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Rutgers' Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby tries to make a tackle on Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson during an Oct. 13 game.
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11), linebacker Solomon DeShields,( 23), and defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) tackle North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen Bradley places second at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on Sunday. He finished the 8K race in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds.
Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum in action this season. Grisbaum is an Ocean City High School graduate.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis attempts a tackle during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.
Albright College graduate student Gabby Boggs was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. The Mainland Regional alumna led her team with 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo in action against Michigan State on Nov. 12. The Scarlet Knights gained 460 yards of offense that game, the most against a Big Ten Conference opponent since 2015.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts eyes the net during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., left, and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts fight for the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts holds onto a rebound as Boston College's CJ Penha Jr. (24) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) adds two points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College’s Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies’ 70-65 loss.
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young sends Justyn Mutts (25) onto the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, obscured, during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Gary Nagle, top, went 3-0 for Ursinus College at the Manganaro Duals on Saturday. The Middle Township High School graduate’s three wins came by pin, decision and forfeit.
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, left, a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, stands atop the podium following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds this weekend.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, is 16-3 this season following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds over the weekend.
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Kean University fifth-year guard Shannon McCoy drives to the basket against William Paterson on Jan. 18. The Barnegat High School graduate scored a career-high 41 points, including 10 of 16 3-pointers, in the 85-70 win.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Marcellus Ross, a St. Joseph High School graduate, scored 17 in Rowan’s win over Ramapo.
Rowan sophomore Josh Wright, a Cape May Tech graduate, drives toward the basket in a 97-66 win over Ramapo on Saturday. He scored nine points to help the Profs extend their win streak to nine.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson looks to make a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in a 13-8 loss.
Wilkes junior Dawson Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate, went 4-0 to win the Mideast Futures Tournament on Sunday.
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) keeps the ball away from Western Michigan's Taylor Williams (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) defends against Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson looks to make a play during a Jan. 1 game agaisnt Boston College in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) reaches for a rebound over Pittsburgh forward Liatu King, second from left, during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, runs the bases during a game last fall.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022.
Widener’s Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022. In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final on Saturday, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, earned three wins for the Seagulls.
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Western Kentucky graduate student Faith Hegh, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .346 (18 for 52) with five doubles, a home run, 10 runs and 12 RBIs.
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) looks to shoot under pressure from Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi goes up for a shot while being guarded by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during a Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal game Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ball State senior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is hitting .343 (12 for 35) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games.
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Keegan Ford, a Mainland Regional High School graduate.
New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Keegan Ford (19), a Mainland Regional High School graduate, celebrates with his team after scoring the game-winning goal with no time left in a 14-13 victory over Lindenwood.
