Jack McGowan fights through injury, helps Linwood/Somers Points reach District 16 title game: Little League roundup

Jack McGowan pitched a six-inning complete game with four strikeouts to lead the Linwood/Somers Point 12-and-under baseball team to a 6-4 victory over Middle Township on Friday.

McGowan's performance was all the more notable because he suffered a thumb injury during the game. He finished the game, but his injury required professional treatment afterward.

Linwood/Somers Point advanced to the Little League District 16 championship game. The team will play Stafford Township at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Middle Township Little League fields.

District 16 consists of teams in Atlantic, Cape and Ocean counties.

In Friday's game, Noah Gillespie went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the winners. Bryce Dickerson hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning and scored twice.

Nathan Stocker had two hits and two RBIs for Middle Township. Bryce Ziegler added two hits.

District 16 10U

Northfield 9, Stafford Township 3: Gavin Sutley, Carter Graves and Dominic Buccafurni combined for 11 strikeouts for Northfield.

Dominc Tortu and Brian Mooney each had two RBIs. For Stafford, Vince Venuto had two hits.

Stafford was set to play Linwood/Somers Point on Saturday with the winner meeting Northfield in the title game Monday.

Softball

District 16 10U

Northfield 8, Wildwood/Lower Cape May 5: Lila Clifford pitched five innings and struck out 12 to earn the win. She did not allow a hit. Clifford also went 2 for with a homer, two runs an RBI and five stolen bases. Addison Keena also had five stolen bases and scored twice. Payton Boyd went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a stolen base. Chloe Brandt struck out one in one inning.

Northfield will play for the district championship at 7 p.m. Sunday.