Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) allowed five runs and struck out four in 7 1/3 innings to get the win for Coastal Carolina University in a 13-5 victory over Rider in the Conway Regional of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament in South Carolina.

Billings improved to 4-0.

The Chanticleers advanced to to face Duke for the regional championship Monday night. Duke won 12-3 to advance to super regional play this weekend.

In Rider’s 11-10 win over Coastal Carolina that opened regional play, PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed two runs and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings, and Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed two runs and struck out one in one-third of an inning.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out three in 3 1/3 scoreless innings in North Carolina’s 5-4 loss to Iowa in a Terre Haute Regional game in Indiana. He struck out two in two scoreless innings in a 6-5 loss to Iowa.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) allowed one run and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings in Boston College’s 8-0 loss to host Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) allowed three runs and struck out two in three innings in West Virginia’s 12-6 loss to Indiana in a Lexington Regional game in Kentucky.

Softball

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) struck out three in 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in Salisbury’s 4-1 loss to open the D-III Tournament. She allowed one run and struck out one in two innings in a 14-1 win over Rowan. She allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 5-4 win over Berry to advance to the championship series. Salisbury (48-4) will play the winner of Trine and Coe in the best-of-three series beginning at noon Tuesday in Marshall, Texas.

Korie Hague (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Rowan’s 2-1 loss to Coe in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Profs were eliminated after going 1-2 in the eight-team tournament.

Men’s track

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the D-I national championships to be held Wednesday to Saturday in Austin, Texas.

