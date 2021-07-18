 Skip to main content
J.T. Realmuto sparks Phillies to a pair of wins over Marlins; Philly trails Mets by two games
Bailey Falter

Phillies reliever Bailey Falter pitches in the 8th inning against the Miami Marlins on July 18.

 Mike McGarry

PHILADELPHIA – For all their faults and foibles, the Phillies have pumped life back into their summer.

Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins twice before 20,588 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

First, the Phillies won Saturday night’s suspended game 4-2 on J.T. Realmuto’s walkoff home run. Philadelphia then won the regularly scheduled contest 7-4 as Realmuto was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

The Phillies (47-45) trail the first place New York Mets by two games in the National League East. With Sunday’s wins, the Phillies won their fourth consecutive series by taking three of four from the Marlins.

“I think we’re finally playing as a team,” Realmuto said. “The whole lineup is swinging it well. This is kind of what we envisioned for our team. Winning all these series in a row is how you get to the postseason.”

Philadelphia’s improved play has also coincided with a Mets’ slump. The lowly Pittsburgh Pirates took two of three from New York this weekend. The Mets also put shortstop Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) and ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right forearm strain)  on the injured list this weekend.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi admitted he's an avid scoreboard watcher, but what the Mets do doesn't mean much if the Phillies don't win.

Sunday’s first game at Citizens Bank Park was a resumption of Saturday night’s suspended game. That game was tied at two when the rain came as the top of the 10th started, forcing the game to be suspended until Sunday afternoon. Once play resumed, the Phillies won with a bunt and a home run.

Jean Segura moved ghost runner Travis Jankowski to third with a sacrifice bunt. Realmuto followed by hitting an 0-2, 98 mph fastball from Marlins reliever Yimi Garcia 387 feet into the right field stands for the winning two-run home run.

"It was different hitting a walkoff home run in your first at-bat of the day," Realmuto said. 

The second game was critical because the Phillies to need to start putting some distance between themselves and the .500 mark.

In addition to Realmuto’s contribution in the second game, the Phillies got six solid innings from starter Zack Wheeler, home runs from Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius and some clutch hitting off the bench from Jankowski and Brad Miller to rally from a 4-2 deficit for the victory. Bailey Falter and Hector Neris came out of the bullpen to get critical outs.

"It takes at least 26 guys," Girardi said. "We need it from everyone. Two or three guys aren't going to do it by themselves."

As recent as July 9, the Phillies were five games out of first place. The bullpen had blown saves. The defense gave opponents extra outs and the offense struggled for clutch hits. It looked like Philadelphia might fall out of the playoff race by August.

But with 10 wins in their last 14 games, the Phillies are looking more and more like they will be buyers and not sellers at the July 30th trade deadline. The biggest reason for their resurgence is the offense. The Phillies are averaging 6.1 runs per game in July. They begin a two-game series in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” McCutchen said. “We are meshing well, doing a good job and keeping it loose on the field and in the clubhouse.”

