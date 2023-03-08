ATLANTIC CITY - There’s something about the Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Jaylen Murray scored 22 points as the 10th-seeded Peacocks held off second-seeded Rider University and win the MAAC quarterfinal 70-62 Wednesday night.

Saint Peter’s won last year’s MAAC title and then went on to become one of the nation’s biggest sports stories by making it to the Elite Eight in the ensuing NCAA Tournament.

"That was a special magical run that those guys made last year," Saint Peter's first-year coach Bashir Mason said. "i'm just preaching stay in the moment, stay together, stay connected. We don't talk about last year. This is this groups journey. We're just focused on that and whatever happens happens."

The Peacocks made last year's run under then-head coach Shaheen Holloway, now at Seton Hall University. One of the lone holdovers from last year’s Saint Peter’s team is assistant coach and 2011 Atlantic City graduate Umar Shannon. Murray, a sophomore guard, came off the bench for last year’s team.

"I coached against Umar when he was a player at Saint Francis Pennsylvania," Mason said. "To have him back here with us and with the program has been a real comfort for me. There's a relation with him and some of the guys here at Saint Peter's. He's really familiar with Atlantic City and this tournament. His insight from how everything is going to go from the time we got here until now has been extremely helpful."

For Rider, Wednesday’s upset had a familiar feeling but in a much different way.

Last year it was ninth-seeded Rider that upset top-seeded Iona 71-70 in the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, the Peacocks led by as many as nine in the second half.

Rider cut the lead to one twice and two once in the final five minutes but could get no closer.

Jayden Saddler and Murray hit critical 3-pointers in the final 3:06 to clinch the win.

Saint Peter’s advances to the semifinals 8:30 p.m. Friday where it face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Quinnipiac and 11th-seeded Marist.

In addition to Wednesday’s win, Saint Peter’s beat seventh-seeded Fairfield 72-50 in Tuesday’s first-round.