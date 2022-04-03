'It changed everything': Oackrest alumna Cathy Rush looks back on her role in college basketball history

Immaculata College and Cathy Rush were perfect for each other in the early 1970s.

Immaculata, a women’s Catholic school located just outside Philadelphia with an enrollment of 400 students, was an unlikely candidate to become a national basketball powerhouse.

Rush, a West Atlantic City native, was just as unlikely to become one of the most influential coaches in basketball history.

Together, Rush and Immaculata built women’s college basketball’s first dynasty. Rush coached the Immaculata Mighty Macs to national titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974. She offered one explanation for how she and the Immaculata players ended up at the school run by nuns:

“Divine intervention.”

Rush and members of the 1972 team reunited last month for a luncheon at Immaculata to celebrate that team’s 50th anniversary.

“If you look at your life,” Rush, 74, said in a phone interview this past week, “talk about life-changing events. It changed everything.”

South Carolina tops Louisville 72-59, advances to title game MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston had 23 points and 18 rebounds to back up her AP National Player …

To understand how much it changed, one has to go back to the beginning of Rush’s basketball career, where women’s basketball stood in 1970 and Immaculata’s history.

As a 5-foot-6 Oakcrest High School freshman in 1961, Rush led all Atlantic County girls basketball players in scoring.

The next season, Oakcrest dropped girls sports.

Rush pivoted to gymnastics and playing in neighborhood basketball leagues, including one for nurses in Atlantic City. Rush jokes she was the shortest basketball player and the tallest gymnast.

“Years later, I asked my mom, who was an athlete, why didn’t anyone complain (when Oakcrest dropped girls sports),” Rush said. “She said, ‘Well, we didn’t think it was a big deal.’”

Rush continued her basketball and gymnastics careers at West Chester State, now a university, in Pennsylvania. She married her ex-husband, longtime NBA official Ed Rush, in 1968 and pursued a career as a coach.

Rush took over Immaculata in 1970. A few years earlier, the school’s gym had burned down. There was no recruiting, no scholarships. Players drove themselves to games. At one point, the Mighty Macs sold packets of four toothbrushes to raise money for the program.

“We bought the packets for $1,” Rush said, “and sold them for $2. Each player had to sell 100 packs of toothbrushes in their spare time.”

But fate was on Rush’s side. Theresa Grentz lived around the corner from Immaculata. She was supposed to attend Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland but couldn’t because her house burned down, so she commuted to Immaculata for financial reasons.

“The first practice, we had tryouts,” Rush said, “and I said to Ed, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have Jerry West in a girl’s body.’”

The Might Macs beat rival West Chester State 52-48 for the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national title in 1972. The NCAA didn’t even bother to hold a women’s tournament back then. Grentz became the cornerstone of a team that not only won in 1972 but added AIAW titles in each of the following two seasons.

The Mighty Macs soon became Philadelphia-area and national sensations. Immaculata played in the first nationally televised women’s game when it faced Maryland on Jan. 27, 1975.

The Mighty Macs played in the first women’s game in Madison Square Garden in New York on Feb. 22, 1975.

“We got so much publicity,” Rush said, “People started flocking to our games.”

Holloway returns to coach Seton Hall, Peacocks there as well SOUTH ORANGE — Having coach Shaheen Holloway get the head coaching job at Seton Hall wasn’t …

Rush coached Immaculata until 1977, leaving with a 149-15 record. By then, the growth of the women’s game had started to leave Immaculata behind. Title IX passed in 1972. Colleges began to offer women’s basketball scholarships in 1975. The NCAA started its women’s tournament in 1982.

Rush intended to coach again, but she founded Future Stars Camps and raised her two sons, Ed Jr. and Michael. The camps allowed her to make a living and be involved in her son’s lives. She was the homeroom mom and chaperoned every school trip.

Current Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls coach Jackie Siscone, who grew up in Hammonton, attended Rush’s camps as a youth and then worked them when she was in college.

“She really worked to teach us how to play the game the right way,” Siscone said. “I learned a ton from her. She was by the book in terms of what she wanted her counselors to do. You couldn’t sit down. You had to be on point at all times.”

The older she got, the more Siscone became aware of Rush’s place in basketball history.

“Those two words — legend and pioneer — and she’s right in our backyard,” Siscone said. “How lucky are we? To be able to say she’s from Atlantic County is amazing.”

Rush now lives most of the year in Sarasota, Florida, but spends her summers in Ventnor.

And she still follows the women’s game.

On Monday night, she texted back and forth with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Julianna, while Connecticut beat North Carolina State in double overtime in an NCAA regional final before a sold-out arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

As with many girls these days, Julianna’s favorite player is Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.

“For me, it’s pretty neat to see the next generation of Rushes involved,” Rush said. “Women’s basketball has succeeded more than I could have possibly anticipated in the 1970s.”

Rush says that success would have happened without the Mighty Macs, but Immaculata is the bridge between the days when a high school could drop girls sports without any fuss and what will happen Sunday night when the NCAA women’s college basketball national title game will be played on national television in a sold-out Minneapolis arena.

“It was a phenomena,” Rush said of the Mighty Macs, “that took on a life of its own.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.