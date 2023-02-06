VINELAND — All throughout Vineland High School's senior building, there are little reminders that Isiah Pacheco once walked those halls.

Old newspaper clippings are pinned to a corkboard down one hallway. Sitting above a desk in the athletic trainer's office is a signed photo. Outside, at the front of the school, the billboard reads "VHS Proud, Go Pop" with a red No. 10 at the bottom.

The support at the school has been massive for Pacheco, a star rookie running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

"There's a big buzz around town. Everybody is extremely excited," said Dan Russo, who has been the Vineland football coach for 10 seasons.

The 23-year-old back has emerged as one of the key offensive players for the Chiefs this season, and he will be one of the players the Eagles will have to key in on. Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns, adding 13 catches for 130 yards in the regular season. In two playoff games, he's ran for 121 yards on 22 carries and caught six passes for 65 yards.

Pacheco was a seventh-round draft pick in April, but he didn't completely come out of nowhere. He enjoyed a successful career at Rutgers University, and then excelled at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash.

None of this has surprised Russo.

"He was always determined to make the NFL and would always tell us coaches that was his goal," Russo said. "He worked extremely hard and reached his goals here. He has one more game to go and could become a Super Bowl champ. No one works harder than Isiah Pacheco.

Picking favorites

In Russo's office is probably where some of the more interesting reminders lie.

There's a Fighting Clan football helmet signed by Pacheco and photos of him in his Vineland, Rutgers University and Kansas City Chiefs jerseys — a perfect representation of the journey he's been on. Russo even brought out the West Jersey Football League Continental Division trophy Pacheco helped the Fighting Clan win in 2017, their first divisional championship since the 1980s, Russo said.

Pacheco, a four-year starter in high school, was part of a revival of Vineland football that occurred during his junior and senior seasons. The Fighting Clan won just six total games Pacheco's first two years but won eight games in each of the last two years, including a divisional title. He was a first-team Press All-Star both of those years.

Pacheco's success didn't surprise Russo, because his reputation already preceded him coming into high school. He was so popular as a freshman that the team voted him as a captain, Russo said.

"He's just so charismatic. He's hard not to like. His work ethic, his story, his talent, demeaner, everything about him. He's just a fun person to be around," Russo said.

Russo has seen Pacheco play several times since the former Vineland star graduated in 2018. When Russo attends Super Bowl LVII, it will be the first time he'll see Pacheco wearing a Chiefs jersey in person.

A legit concern for football fans in Vineland is who to root for — the hometown hero or the hometown team, which Russo said many in this area root for. Russo won't have that conundrum, as he's more interested in following football coaches over specific teams.

"It's a win-win. People want to see 'Pop' (Pacheco's childhood nickname) get a ring, but they wanna see their team win it too," Russo said.

Vineland's heroes

What's been special, Russo said, is that Pacheco isn't his only former player to be a part of the Super Bowl.

Jamil Demby, a 2014 Vineland grad, was a reserve offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI last year. He missed the entire season with a torn patellar tendon.

Demby, whose senior season at Vineland was Russo's first, was also the first player for the coach to sign an NCAA Division I scholarship. Demby starred at Maine and was selected in the sixth round by the Rams in the 2018 draft. He's about to start his first season with the Vegas Vipers of the re-formed XFL on Feb. 18.

Demby is proud of Pacheco.

"I don't think a lot of people understand that to have that kind of production is really hard to do in the NFL," Demby said by telephone from Dallas on Thursday.

Demby's not surprised either, saying Pacheco "was always a legend to be before he even got to Rutgers."

The two only ever crossed paths when Demby was an outgoing senior and Pacheco was an incoming freshman in 2014. When Demby was in high school, he would always hear about this talented player in the youth program.

He also knows Pacheco's story and how he had to overcome the loss of older sister Celeste Cannon and older brother Travoise Cannon within a year and a half of each other while he was still in high school.

Seeing Pacheco rise above such adversity is what makes him a role model, Demby said. He doesn't discount what either player's success means to younger kids in Vineland.

Demby remembers the end of his high school career. Vineland had won just two games in each of his last two seasons. Nobody was looking at Vineland for talent.

"There was this chatter that you can't make it out of Vineland or get a scholarship or go to a good college," Demby said. "Going to Maine labeled as a small school and not only pushing boundaries but doing it with a child on your shoulder, it shows theses kids you can di it."

Demby then shifted to Pacheco's story. Sure Pacheco had more success at Vineland, but he went to Rutgers, which was labeled as a "small school" by Big Ten Conference standards.

"He changes the culture and puts on for Vineland and New Jersey football and gets drafted in the seventh round," Demby said, his voice rising.

"... There's a theme. Guys coming from Vineland have the odds stacked against them and we helped find a way to get rid of that. Not only one. You've seen it twice now. Show the kids you can because you dreamed and made it out of Vineland."

A piece of history

Sitting behind a locked door of the locker room is a rack full of football jerseys worn by the freshman team for games. They used to be the game jerseys for the varsity team, repurposed when the Fighting Clan got new threads recently.

Hidden among those jerseys last week was another reminder of Pacheco — his red No. 1.

Russo couldn't believe a piece of school history had just been sitting there, hiding in plain sight.

"I'm gonna have to get this framed," Russo joked as he tucked it away.

It sure would look nice next to all the other reminders in Russo's office.

PHOTOS: A look back at Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco