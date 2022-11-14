Isiah Pacheco, now starting for Chiefs, has best game of rookie season: Local NFL roundup

Isiah Pacheco has done his part to keep one of the NFL's most exciting and productive offenses humming.

On Sunday, the rookie running back (Vineland High School, Rutgers) rushed 16 times for 82 yards, both marks career highs, in a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville. Pacheco's 13-yard run was a key play on the drive that set up the Chiefs' first score. His performance helped the Chiefs improve to 7-2. They hold the top seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 11.

Pacheco is second on the Chiefs with 279 rushing yards, 14 fewer than team leader Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and one touchdown. He has rushed 60 times, giving him an average of 4.65 yards. Pacheco also has returned 19 kickoffs for 415 yards, an average of 21.8, including two that went for 40 or more yards. He's caught three passes for 13 yards.

Pacheco has replaced Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City's starting running back the past three games.

Drafted in the seventh round (251st overall) out of Rutgers, Pacheco drew rave notices during training camp and quickly emerged as a reliable contributor to a high-powered offense led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Pacheco was the The Press Player of the Year in 2017 and The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.

Several other players with local high school roots are making contributions around the league.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional, Penn State) has 24 catches for 269 yards, an average of 11.21 yards per reception, and four TDs for the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, he made two catches for 31 yards in a 39-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Miami (7-3) is in first place in the AFC East.

Last season, Gesicki had a career-high 780 receiving yards.

Gesicki, a Southern Regional graduate, was The Press Player of the Year in 2013 and The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2013-14

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are in the playoff hunt. Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made their Week 1 roster as an undrafted safety out of Florida A&M. He has appeared in four games and made one tackle.

The season ended early for two local players.

Clark Harris, a long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals, was injured in the season opener. Harris (Southern Regional, Rutgers), the longest-tenured local NFL player, has said he plans to play next year, which would be his 15th in the league.

His injury and the impact it had on the Bengals is a central part of a story on the value of long snappers that appears in the current issue of Sports Illustrated.

Nose tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep, Penn State) had 16 solo tackles, including one sack, and six assisted, in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering a season-ending knee injury during a Nov. 6 game. He started all nine games in which he appeared. Prior to signing with the Chargers as a free agent, Johnson played four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and two with the New York Giants.

Fourth-year defensive tackle Abduullah Anderson (Absegami, Penn State) has made six solo tackles, plus nine assisted, for the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in nine games, including two starts. He previously played for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek, Rutgers) is on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. The Seahawks picked Melton in the seventh round (229th overall) of the draft in April.

Tight end Colin Thompson, who has coached at Lower Cape May Regional, is on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. He appeared in a total of 26 games for Carolina the previous two seasons. Thompson attended Archbishop High School in Philadelphia and Temple.

Offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland, Maine) is a free agent. Demby previously was with the Los Angeles Rams, including last season when they won the Super Bowl, and the Detroit Lions.