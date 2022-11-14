Isiah Pacheco, now starting for Chiefs, has best game of rookie season: Local NFL roundup

CHARLES SCHROEDER
Staff Writer
Isiah Pacheco has done his part to keep one of the NFL's most exciting and productive offenses humming.
On Sunday, the rookie running back (Vineland High School, Rutgers) rushed 16 times for 82 yards, both marks career highs, in a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville. Pacheco's 13-yard run was a key play on the drive that set up the Chiefs' first score. His performance helped the Chiefs improve to 7-2. They hold the top seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 11.
Pacheco is second on the Chiefs with 279 rushing yards, 14 fewer than team leader Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and one touchdown. He has rushed 60 times, giving him an average of 4.65 yards. Pacheco also has returned 19 kickoffs for 415 yards, an average of 21.8, including two that went for 40 or more yards. He's caught three passes for 13 yards.
Pacheco has replaced Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City's starting running back the past three games.
Drafted in the seventh round (251st overall) out of Rutgers, Pacheco drew rave notices during training camp and quickly emerged as a reliable contributor to a high-powered offense led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Pacheco was the The Press Player of the Year in 2017 and The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.
Several other players with local high school roots are making contributions around the league.
Tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional, Penn State) has 24 catches for 269 yards, an average of 11.21 yards per reception, and four TDs for the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, he made two catches for 31 yards in a 39-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Miami (7-3) is in first place in the AFC East.
Last season, Gesicki had a career-high 780 receiving yards.
Gesicki, a Southern Regional graduate, was The Press Player of the Year in 2013 and The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2013-14
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are in the playoff hunt. Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made their Week 1 roster as an undrafted safety out of Florida A&M. He has appeared in four games and made one tackle.
The season ended early for two local players.
Clark Harris, a long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals, was injured in the season opener. Harris (Southern Regional, Rutgers), the longest-tenured local NFL player, has said he plans to play next year, which would be his 15th in the league.
His injury and the impact it had on the Bengals is a central part of a story on the value of long snappers that appears in the current issue of Sports Illustrated.
Nose tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep, Penn State) had 16 solo tackles, including one sack, and six assisted, in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering a season-ending knee injury during a Nov. 6 game. He started all nine games in which he appeared. Prior to signing with the Chargers as a free agent, Johnson played four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and two with the New York Giants.
Fourth-year defensive tackle Abduullah Anderson (Absegami, Penn State) has made six solo tackles, plus nine assisted, for the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in nine games, including two starts. He previously played for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
Wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek, Rutgers) is on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. The Seahawks picked Melton in the seventh round (229th overall) of the draft in April.
Tight end Colin Thompson, who has coached at Lower Cape May Regional, is on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. He appeared in a total of 26 games for Carolina the previous two seasons. Thompson attended Archbishop High School in Philadelphia and Temple.
Offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland, Maine) is a free agent. Demby previously was with the Los Angeles Rams, including last season when they won the Super Bowl, and the Detroit Lions.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns a kick-off during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco yells to the crowd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco before the start of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates a first down run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates a first down run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs back a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco before the start of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs back a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes the opening kickoff against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes the opening kickoff against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams (47) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs after a catch during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) and defensive tackle Akeem Spence (55) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) takes a handoff in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs up the field with the ball during an NFL football game against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 24-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs a kickoff back against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco brings a kickoff back against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs downfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco warms up before taking a kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) catches a kick-off during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) receives a kick during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) looks on before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) takes a handoff from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) receives a kick during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (10) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns a kick-off during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco wears a Crucial Catch hat during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) eyes an incoming defender during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (left) exchanges his jersey with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (right) after an NFL football game Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco laughs with fans while wearing a Crucial Catch hat during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco waves to fans while wearing a Crucial Catch hat during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns kicks before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) were involved in some shoving during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) waits for a kickoff during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) changes direction as he rushes during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) dives for extra yardage against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals' Nick Vigil during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is hit by Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco gives a stiff arm to the Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons during their Sept. 11 game in Glendale, Arizona. Pacheco has emerged as a key member of the Chiefs' offense.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs away from Arizona Cardinals defenders Devon Kennard (42) and Marco Wilson (20) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City won 44-21 over the Arizona Cardinals.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs reciever Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10), Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Pacheco warms up for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. He ran for a career-best 85 yards to help Kansas City win 27-17.
