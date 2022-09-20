Isaiah Raikes, Texas A&M knock off No. 13 Miami: Local college notebook

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles, including one for a loss, in the Texas A&M University football team’s 17-9 win over Miami on Saturday night.

The Aggies, previously ranked 24th in the AP’s Top 25, moved up one spot after knocking off the Hurricanes, who were ranked 13th but are now No. 25.

Raikes has been a key run stopper in the defensive line rotation for the Aggies (2-1). He has made 10 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and half a sack.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made five tackles and had one QB hit in Georgetown’s 45-6 loss to Monmouth.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) had two tackles for a loss, including a sack, in Pittsburgh’s 34-13 win over Western Michigan.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and broke up a pass in Rutgers’ 16-14 win over Temple. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) had four tackles including 1.5 for a loss, and two pass breakups. For Temple, LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made five tackles.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle in Bucknell’s 41-0 loss to Central Michigan.

LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made three tackles and DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) had a sack in Delaware State’s 35-19 win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made eight tackles, including two for a loss and half a sack, in Hampton’s 17-7 win over Norfolk State.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made three catches for 30 yards in Holy Cross’ 38-14 win over Yale.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made a tackle in Marist’s 38-3 loss to Columbia.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) caught four passes for 35 yards and ran for 10 yards on four carries in Merrimack’s 28-21 overtime loss to Harvard.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made three tackles, including one sack, in Morgan State’s 24-9 win over Sacred Heart. For Sacred Heart, LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made seven tackles and broke up a pass. DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine) added two tackles.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) had a team-high six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, in Princeton’s 39-14 win over Stetson. DB Nasir Hill (St. Augustine) made two tackles. Bob Surace, a Millville High School graduate, has been the Tigers’ coach since 2010.

QB Joshua Zamot (Holy Spirit) was 1 for 3 for 20 yards and rushed for 21 yards on five carries in Stony Brook’s 20-3 loss to Massachusetts.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made five tackles in Villanova’s 49-10 loss to Army.

LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made six tackles in Wagner’s 27-7 loss to Saint Francis.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) kicked two field goals, including a 37-yarder in overtime, in Bloomsburg’s 23-20 loss to Edinboro. He also made his only PAT attempt.

FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) made a tackle in East Stroudsburg’s 22-7 win over Seton Hill.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in Saint Anselm’s 27-0 win over Franklin Pierce. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 31.8 yards on five punts, including two inside the 20-yard line.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 199 yards and two TDs on 26 carries in Virginia Union’s 42-6 win over Livingstone. He scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards. LB Shamore Collins (Millville) added a tackle. Byers has 616 yards rushing and six TDs in three games. Both totals lead all of NCAA Division II.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made three tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble in Albright’s 27-21 loss to Misericordia.

LB Matthew Carugno (Buena Regional) made a tackle in Alvernia’s 40-18 loss to Stevenson.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) completed 11 of 14 passes for 105 yards, ran for 9 yards and scored a rushing TD in Delaware Valley’s 26-6 win over King’s. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made a team-high 11 tackles. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) returned three kicks for 49 yards. DB Brady Turner (Vineland) added a tackle. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 32.7 yards, including one inside the 20, on six punts.

LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made seven tackles and picked off a pass in Kean’s 33-14 win over Catholic.

DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made five tackles and returned an interception 41 yards in Montclair State’s 31-14 win over Salve Regina. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made two tackles, including one for a loss.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 15 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a TD in Muhlenberg’s 35-28 loss to Ursinus. He added 19 rushing yards and two TDs.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) was 12 for 23 for 117 yards in Oberlin’s 51-10 loss to Denison.

DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made three tackles, including one for a loss, in Salisbury’s 42-14 win over Ave Maria. Older brother DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) added one tackle.

FB Scottie Stevens (Lacey Township) had a 4-yard reception in The College of New Jersey’s 28-7 loss to Endicott.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made one tackle in Western New England’s 23-21 loss to Utica.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made two tackles in Wilkes’ 44-20 win over Widener.

WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) made six catches for 36 yards, including an 18-yard score, in William Paterson’s 27-20 win over Keystone.