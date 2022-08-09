Isabella Alvarez, 12, wins AAU Junior Olympics high jump for 2nd year in row

Isabella Alvarez's interests are many and varied.

The 12-year-old Absecon girl is a voracious reader who gets straight A's. She excels for the Jersey Shore Boca, an elite club soccer team. And her father says she has a beautiful singing voice.

But her favorite thing to do is to launch herself into the air as high as she can, flip herself heels over head and land softly.

And when she lands, a gold medal often awaits her.

On Thursday, Isabella won her age-group competition in the high jump at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch. It was the second straight year she won the national championship at the Junior Olympics, an event that features more than 15,000 young athletes from across the country.

Four days earlier, Isabella finished third in the pentathlon, an event in which her competition included girls from California, Texas, Florida and more. Isabella qualified for the Junior Olympics with top-six performances at the Region II competition in Chester, Pennsylvania, from July 1-3.

Isabella, a rising seventh-grader at the Emma C. Attales School, says she approaches each high jump with aggression and then just enjoys the flight.

"It's like a relieving feeling. It makes you feel, I guess you could say free. It’s relieving, it's free and it’s super fun," she said.

Making all of her success even more special is that her father, Kevin Mays, is also her coach. And he brings credentials to the coaching side of their relationship: He was a state Group IV high champion as a junior at Absegami High School in 2000. Mays said he still holds the school high jump record of 6-6.

“You know how hard it is trying to be a dad and a coach, number one. But I’ve learned how to separate the two the last two years," said Mays, 39. "It’s fun. We practice together, we go to all the events, I get to see them firsthand. I didn’t have a father growing up, so it's like a glory," he said.

It works nicely for both of them.

"It’s nice, especially having him for like support and stuff like that," Isabella said.

Mays, who works as a personal trainer and is an assistant track and field coach at Pleasantville High School, says it's an honor that his daughter excels in the same event he once did.

"She's going to be better in it than I was because she’s getting it earlier than I did. I didn’t do it until I got to high school. ... She's a great athlete. It took me a while to get there."

Clearing 5 feet was an important milestone, Isabella said, and in North Carolina, she achieved 5-1 during the pentathlon and again in the high jump competition.

"It was a new experience," she said of surpassing that goal.

The pentathlon requires excellence in five events, not just one, and she's achieved that, too, as her third-place finish shows. But of the five events, she said, the high jump is her favorite.

"It's more of a fun thing. Less stress. It's just more enjoyable."

And competing against top athletes from around the country doesn't faze her.

"I do get nervous sometimes," she said. "But usually when that happens, I just have to focus and do it to my ability as best I can."

Isabella, who will turn 13 in January, has long-term goals, like making the national U20 team someday, but track really is just one aspect of her life.

"I have a lot of favorite things, and track is one of them. But if I had to pick between soccer and track, I’d probably prick track over soccer," she said.

Notes: Isabella's 10-year-old brother, Pops, and 7-year-old sister, Layla, also competed at the Junior Olympics. Pops finished 48th in the under-11 turbo javelin and 48th in the long jump. Layla, competing in the under-8 long jump, finished 55th. ... The Alavarez brothers and sisters train at Pleasantville High School and compete under the team name Amaysing Speed.