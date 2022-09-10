Ironman triathlon returns to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Aaronn Gu and Vincenzo Marchione got to compete for most of the course on solid ground.

That last 100 yards on sand, though, was a doozy.

Gu and Marchione were the first two men to cross the finish line Saturday at the sixth annual Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon. Gu, completely exhausted, plopped down on his back into the sand, as Marchione jogged over to pat him on the chest and congratulate him on a race well-completed.

"The texture made (the end of the race) more fun, more challenging," said Marchione, 45, of Middletown, Delaware.

Gu was ultimately fine after spending time in the medical tent. The extra effort paid off, as he crossed the finish line in 4 hours, 14 minutes, 12 seconds. Marchione was second in 4:15:30. Both men won their respective age brackets and started the race at different points in the morning.

Katie Rodger, of Philadelphia, was the top woman finisher in 4:37:02.

The Ironman 70.3 is a half Ironman. Competitors in the main race must complete three legs — a 1.2-mile swim in the bay starting at Bader Field, a 56-mile bike offshore through Atlantic County and back to Bader Field, and a 13.1-mile run along the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks. In all, about 2,000 people competed Saturday. There were also several relay teams for whom each person did one leg.

Stephen Del Monte, 45, of Wildwood Crest, and his company DelMoSports directed Saturday's race as they do a handful of other competitions along the Jersey Shore each summer.

"The success of this event is pretty much a testament to the city working with us more than us as planners," Del Monte said. "And Pleasantville, Absecon, (Egg Harbor Township), Ventnor, we had Brigantine lifeguards involved and Longport's lifeguards involved. It's really a community event."

Del Monte was also grateful for help from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, volunteers, first responders and public works in each of the communities the race went through.

This was the second year the Ironman 70.3 ended at Chicken Bone Beach on Missouri Avenue.

In the first four events, the race ended at Kennedy Plaza in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Last year, the race ended on the beach, but the staging area for finishers was still on the plaza.

"We ended on the beach last year for social distancing," Del Monte said. There was no Ironman 70.3 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We realized this is where we should be with all this space."

Marchione did the Ironman in Atlantic City in 2016. It's one of his favorite courses to compete in, especially the run, he said. Like many athletes Saturday, he used the Atlantic City race as a warmup for the world championships next month in Kona, Hawaii.

Marchione, who is originally from Italy, said the swim portion was his weakest Saturday. But he did a nice job playing catchup on the bike and run.

"I wish I knew (it ended on the beach) before, but that was my fault. I could have pushed earlier, but (Gu) was stronger than me today," Marchione said.

This was the first year Rodger did the half Ironman. She has competed in the Olympic Triathlon races before — a 1-mile swim, a 22-mile bike and a 10-kilometer run — but never one this distance.

Rodger felt great after she crossed the finish line. After receiving her medal, she was immediately greeted by a group of friends near the finish area, people who are part of a cycling group she rides with in Philadelphia.

"DelMo always puts on a great race," said Rodger, 37, who was grateful for her trainer, Andrew Yoder, who helped her prepare for Saturday. "I've done this (distance competitions) since I was a kid. I've watched the progress of all (Del Monte's) races as well as my own.

"It's always such a fun course," she continued. "(Del Monte) designs it well. The crowd support is great. I can't ask for anything more ... besides maybe some shade," she added with a laugh.

The athletes agreed the run was the most challenging Saturday due to the rise in temperatures. The day was breezy and in the 70s, but the sun was out in full force as racers started hitting the finish line by 11 a.m.

The sand also played its role in providing one more obstacle.

One runner was about 30 yards from the finish line when exhaustion gave way and he stumbled to the sand. He attempted to get back up on his own but was too tired to stand. Another competitor who was right behind him stopped to help carry him across the finish line, where he was quickly met by the medical staff, who took him to the tent to cool down.

Del Monte didn't witness the act, but when learning about the other racer's gesture to help the fallen competitor finish the race, he credited the positive culture within the racing community.

It was evident in the resting area. Competitors talked about their races, old friends from different parts of the world met up and complete strangers congratulated each other on their 70.3-mile journey.

"This is why we do what we do," Del Monte said. "We are able to give people an opportunity to be the best versions of themselves. And sometimes that means helping someone else cross the finish line and not worrying about yourself, which is beautiful."