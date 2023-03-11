ATLANTIC CITY — In what was probably one of the last games Rick Pitino will coach for Iona University, the Gaels delivered a vintage Pitino performance Saturday night.

Top-seeded Iona’s relentless full-court pressure defense eventually caused 11th-seeded Marist College to wilt, and the Gaels won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship game 76-55 before 3,892 fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Iona will head to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years under Pitino.

“It’s just starting for us,” Pitino said. “We have a firm belief that we can go on and play good basketball.”

Iona outscored Marist 19-2 in the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds. Marist finished the game 18 of 54 (33.3%) from the field and 5 of 20 from 3-point range. Iona converted 18 Marist turnovers into 23 points.

“I told them in two timeouts we’re going to have our run,” Pitino said of his message to the Gaels. “Our run is coming. I’ve seen it for year upon year upon year. Whether it’s Kentucky, Louisville, providence, didn’t matter. I knew the run was coming.”

The wide-spread speculation is that the 70-year-old Pitino will leave Iona after this season to take a job at a big-time program. Pitino, who has a checkered past, is one of the best coaches in college history. He is the only coach to lead two teams — Kentucky 1996 and Louisville 2013 — to national championships.

Pitino’s teams have long been noted for their pressure defense. Iona’s pressure Saturday was intense in the first minute as it was in the final minute of the game. Marist, which was playing in its fourth game in four nights, struggled to get the ball inbounds. The Gaels made the Red Foxes work for a decent shot on nearly every possession.

“That’s what they’re known for and that’s what coach (Pitino) is known for,” Marist coach John Dunne said. “They’re so well-conditioned. They sub in and out. They are coached so hard. They wear you down.”

The title game matched the ultimate MAAC favorite against the ultimate MAAC underdog. Iona was making its 10th final appearance in the last 13 years and its second in three seasons under Pitino.

Marist was making its first appearance in a MAAC final. The Red Foxes were the first 11th seed to reach the final. And Iona (27-7) previously beat Marist (13-20) twice this season by an average margin of 21.5 points.

Iona and Marist fans rattled the Boardwalk Hall's lower bowl with noise. Marist fans chanted “Why not us? Why not us?”

Iona fans responded with “Defense! Defense!”

“I thought it was a great crowd,” Dunne said. "I thought the arena was loud and jumping a little bit. I thought it was a nice venue, a great atmosphere. I was glad we were a part of it.”

Marist had its moments.

Kam Farris gave the Red Foxes realistic upset hopes when his 3-pointer tied the game at 46 with 10:25 left.

But Iona eventually shook Marist in the final five minutes. The game finally turned completely in Iona’s favor when Gaels guard Daniss Jenkins made a 3-pointer off a Marist backcourt turnover from the top of the key to put Iona up 60-53 with 4:14 left. That basket began a decisive 19-2 run to end the game.

Jenkins finished with 27 points. His backcourt partner, Walter Clayton Jr., the MAAC Player of the Year, scored 17. Iona’s 6-foot-9 junior center, Nelly Junior Joseph, blocked four shots.

Senior center Patrick Gardner scored 23 and grabbed seven rebounds for Marist.

Iona now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. Iona was a 15 seed when it lost second-seeded Alabama 68-55 in the first round of the 2021 tournament.

Meanwhile, the speculation over Pitino’s future will only intensify. Several media reports have already linked him to the opening at St. John’s. Pitino praised Iona when asked about St. John’s on Saturday.

“My interest lies with my team,” he said. “I’m very thankful to Iona University. The biggest factor in my life is winning, more so than the Big East, more so than … Winning is the most important thing in my life. In two years in league play, we are 35-6, 35-6. If I ever moved, I’d have to have firm belief that the job I take, wherever it might be, can win like Iona. I’m not sure there are (many) of those out there.”