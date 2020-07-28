The rising stars of IndyCar Racing will come to the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville on Oct. 9-11 for the first time since 2010.
NJMP announced Monday that Thunderbolt Raceway will host tripleheader rounds for the Road to Indy Indy Pro 2000 Championship and the USF2000 Championship that weekend.
The big addition came about because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the September IndyCar Series races at Portland International Raceway in Portland and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California.
The event has been labled "Fall Thunder at Thunderbolt." NJMP's Thunderbolt Raceway has a 2.25-mile, 12-turn road coarse with a half-mile straightaway.
"We are extremely excited to welcome back the Indy Pro 2000 and the USF2000 to New Jersey Motorsports Park," said Brad Scott, NJMP president and chief operating officer in a news release. "These are the future stars of IndyCar, and this event will surely be a spectacle you won't want to miss."
The event will also include rounds of the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup series.
"I would like to thank Brad Scott and his team for welcoming us with open arms to their first-class facility," said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions in a release. "These are fluid times with the pandemic, and we are grateful to be able to reschedule the Portland and WeatherTech Raceway rounds."
The Road to Indy is in its 10th year as the developmental ladder system pushing drivers to the IndyCar series. The first level is the USF2000 Series, the next level is the Indy Pro 2000 series, the third level is Indy Lights, followed by IndyCar.
Anderson said that with all the changes, Andersen Promotions now has 17 races per series on the season.
"We look forward to working with Brad and his staff to build an exciting event not only for our teams and drivers, but fans will be introduced to the future stars of our sport," Andersen said. "Plus, as a New Jersey native, it's fun to finally have an event at a track in my home state."
Andersen Promotions is based in Palmetto, Florida, but Dan Andersen is a native of Green Pond in Rockaway Township, Morris County.
Paul Robinson, NJMP's director of marketing and communications, said the three-day event's schedule and ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks.
NJMP's other major spectator event is the MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey from Sept. 11-13. Motoamerica is the major professional motorcycle racing series in the United States.
