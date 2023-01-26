Indoor auto racing in A.C. Friday and Saturday

The speed and high-pitched sound of indoor auto racing returns to the oval at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday.

The featured 40-lap Gambler's Classic, for Three-Quarter Midget autos, will run both days.

Racing will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Competition will be in the Three-quarter (TQ) Midget, Champ Kart, Slingshot and Micro Sprint divisions.

Indoor auto racing at the Hall in A.C. dates to the 1930s.

Atlantic City racing, now in its 20th year in the modern era, is part of promoter Len Sammons' NAPA Know How Indoor Auto Racing Series. The other events are in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and in Syracuse, New York.

Ordinarily the Gambler's Classic is the Saturday feature race, but the Classic will be held both days this weekend for the first time. That's because this year's event in Syracuse has been canceled due to an electrical problem, and because it will make up for the fact that the 2021 Gambler's Classic was not held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tim Buckwalter, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, was the Gambler's Classic winner in 2022. Buckwalter actually finished second in the race but was declared the winner after first-place finisher Ryan Flores was disqualified for using a tire that did not meet the standards for the race.

This year's TQ Midgets division has a strong field. Buckwalter is back, along with Flores (the G.C. winner in 2018). Three-time winners Erick Rudolph and Anthony Sesely also return, along with Andy Jankowiak, the winner in 2019 and 2020. Buckwalter was second to Jankowiak in both of those years.