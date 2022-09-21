Inaugural pickleball tournament off to great start in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Randy Sussman had the perfect idea.

The Naples, Florida, resident has been playing pickleball for six years alongside his friend and fellow competitor, Jim Ludwig, who has put on multiple pickleball tournaments with some of the best players in the world.

Sussman wanted to bring the fun to the resort.

Forty-one courts were set up in the Convention Center for the inaugural Atlantic City Pickleball Open. The event, which features 754 athletes of all skill levels competing in either professional, amateur and junior divisions, started Monday and ends Saturday.

"I wanted to bring something here that would be for everyone, whether they wanted to play or just watch and have a good time," said Sussman, who is the Pickleball Entertainment Consultants managing director.

Ludwig is the tournament director, while professional player Kyle Yates also helped put on the event. Sussman brought the week-long event to the resort for another reason.

His parents, Sy and Gloria, who live in Ventnor, play pickleball. Sy, who will celebrate his 89th birthday in December, plays every day, especially on the courts on Suffolk Avenue, Sussman said.

Pickleball is a mix of three sports — tennis, badminton and table tennis. Normally, tournaments are held outside, which sets this event apart, Sussman said. Officials called this event the nation’s largest indoor pickleball tournament.

"I just saw the need for it," said Sussman, who plays in Ocean City, Ventnor and Margate when he visits his parents and knows the popularity and passion for the sport in the area. "Everyone is out playing or watching and having a great time."

The tournament began Monday with a 50-year-old and older division, and a 50-year-old and older mixed doubles division on Tuesday, which Eileen Macready competed in.

This is the first of a three-year deal the event is being held in Atlantic City.

"This is very well-run, and there is a lot going on all the time, so it's great to volunteer," said Macready, who lives in Brigantine and also registered to be a volunteer. "It's incredible."

She started playing the sport around the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She described herself as an athletic person and wanted to do something outside, as most indoor activities were closed. Macready had played volleyball and ping-pong, so she gave pickleball a try and loved it.

Macready plays the sport indoor and outdoor in Brigantine, which has a very large community of players, she said. Most came out to the event Monday or Tuesday either to play or support each other, she said.

"I think it's terrific," Macready said. "People are having fun playing, and I think that's very important. There is a lot of competition going and everyone wants to win, but everyone is having a good time and being respectful of each other. Very good sportsmanlike conduct."

Lori Larkin competed Wednesday, which featured singles matches for various age levels and professionals. Larkin competed in the 60-year-old and under division. She also played Monday and Tuesday and met so many people. She has been playing for three years.

"I'm having the greatest time," said Larkin, from Sea Isle City. "I love it"

Her husband, Kevin Larkin, was there supporting Lori. He also enjoys seeing others compete, but more so his wife. Kevin was sitting next to Michel Briere and Helene Doucet, who are originally from Quebec.

Players came from multiple states, like New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Some traveled to the resort from even farther, like Martyna Dudek, who lives in Poland.

"How would I have met up with someone like that if it weren't for an event like this? It is very enjoyable," Kevin Larkin said. "I'm glad this (tournament) has come to Atlantic City."

Paul Olin, who is one of the professionals in the tournament, used to play tennis. One interesting thing about the sport is anyone can have immediate success, unlike tennis, where it can be difficult to master, the 52-year-old and Crownsville, Maryland, resident said.

"It's great," said Olin, who has never visited the resort before and anticipates touring the city. "Anybody can play. Not to talk bad about tennis — tennis was a big part of my life — but if you just pick it up Day 1 you won't have any points or rounds. It's not as fun. (With pickleball), guaranteed first day you will have fun."

Added Sussman, "It's the only sport where a grandfather can play with a grandchild competitively. You can have a 75- or 80-year-old man play with a 16- or 17-year-old child and just have a great time. It's a great sport to play and watch."

Friday and Saturday are the bigger days with the tournament play. There is a championship court set up where the professional matches will be held. There are stands and suites set up around the court.

Those matches will be livestreamed on CBS Sports Network.

Admission is free, but to watch on the championship court costs $10.

"We love the turnout so far," said Sussman, noting attendance will grow for the main events. "We are expected a lot more excitement."