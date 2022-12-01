Imene Fathi scores a career-high, Stockton women dominate Rutgers-Camden

Imene Fathi scored a career-high 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 63-30 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Wildwood High School graduate made three 3-pointers.

The Ospreys improved to 6-1 (1-1 NJAC).

Adriyana Jennings scored a game-high 14. She also had eight rebounds. Madison Dulude added 12 rebounds and 11 points. Madison LaRosa scored nine to go with five rebounds and four assists. Emma Morrone had nine rebounds, six points and a game-high five assists.

Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami) added five rebounds and three points. Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) each scored two.

The Ospreys led 28-19 at halftime. In the third quarter, Stockton went on an 8-0 run to extended its lead to 36-19. Stockton outscored Rutgers-Camden 18-3 in the fourth.

Stockton shot 43.8% from beyond the arc and 40% from the field. Rutgers-Camden (1-6, 0-2 NJAC) shot 18% from the field.