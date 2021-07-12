"I hear he stole the show"; Twins select Mainland's Chase Petty in first round of MLB draft

Chase Petty made the MLB draft is own Sunday night.
The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School pitcher with the 26th selection in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft Sunday night.
“It’s just surreal,” Petty, 18, said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment not even just for the past few months but my whole life.”
Petty created a sensation among draft followers with his enthusiastic and infectious personality in both his TV interviews and Zoom call with Twins reporters.
“I hear he stole the show,” Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said.
With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident stole the show all season. Petty has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship, but he will most likely sign with the Twins. The slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.
Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final this spring. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings.
Petty is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft.
“I think you got the strongest competitor in the draft,” Petty said when asked what Twins fans could expect from him. "I'm going to go out there and do everything I can to help the organization win. I'm just going to give it my all."
A dream come true #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/2qFw5M2QGH— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 12, 2021
Petty did his best Sunday not to get too worried or anxious about where he would get picked.
"I kind of just tried to stay as calm and relaxed as I possibly could," he said. "It all worked out for me."
Petty and his family as well as Mainland Regional head coach Billy Kern and Mustangs assistant coach Mike Edwards attended the draft at Bellco Theatre in Denver.
Petty’s family and friends got the word he would be picked by the Twins about 30 seconds before the selection was announced.
“It was very emotional,” Kern said. “To watch a player you coached fulfil his dreams is something very special. I’m thrilled for Chase, his family, and our program.”
Many other draft picks elected not to attend the draft in person. No one wants to sit in an audience and slowly slide down the draft board. Petty still has plenty to do in Denver. He is slated to have dinner Monday with San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Petty has hired George Iskenderian of MVP Sports Group as his agent/advisor. The MVP Sports Group also represents Tatis Jr.
Petty also plans to attend the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All Star game at Coors Field on Tuesday.
“Who wouldn’t want a free trip to Denver,” Petty said. “The All-Star game, the Home Run Derby. Who wouldn’t want that? I knew the risk. That really wasn’t a worry for me honestly.”
Petty received plenty of attention this spring. There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.
Johnson said the Twins scouted Petty for more than a year. Johnson himself saw Petty pitch in Mainland’s 3-2 South Jersey Group III semifinal win over Moorestown.
“He’s got the arm strength,” Johnson said. “He’s got spin talent. We feel really fortunate that he was still left on the board.
Johnson said the Twins not only selected Petty because of his velocity but also because of his off-speed pitches. Petty consistently baffled high school hitters with his slider. The Twins were impressed with Petty’s ability to throw that pitch and his changeup for strikes. Minnesota envisions starting Petty slowly, building up his body.
“He’s the right fit for us because of what our player development can do for him,” Johnson said. “We can bring him a long the way he needs to be brought along.”
Whenever a high school pitcher is taken, there’s always a question about his health going forward.
“It’s always a leap of faith taking any pitcher,” Johnson said. “It’s rare that guys go their whole career without having (arm issues) with the velocity that’s in the game now. He’s a good worker. We think he’ll take care of his arm. We have complete trust in our player development. We have full confidence that group will keep him on track. We feel great about Chase and adding his arm talent to our system.”
The next step is for Petty to agree to a contract with the Twins.
"We're certainly hopeful," Johnson said. "We'll get to that. Tonight we're just excited to take him off the board. I got a chance to talk to Chase while he was out there in the draft room in Denver. He's excited to be a Twin, and we're thrilled to get him in the system."
Petty is the third Cape-Atlantic League player to join the Twins organization. Cody Stashak, a 2012 Oakcrest graduate, has pitched for the Twins and is currently on the 60-day injured list with a back injury. Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City graduate, pitches for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins Low-A affiliate in Florida. Petty and Mooney both work out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
As for Petty, the next part of his baseball journey will start soon, but these are days to celebrate what he has already achieved.
"It doesn't even feel real honestly," Petty said. "It still hasn't hit me yet."
