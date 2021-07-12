"I hear he stole the show"; Twins select Mainland's Chase Petty in first round of MLB draft

Whenever a high school pitcher is taken, there’s always a question about his health going forward.

“It’s always a leap of faith taking any pitcher,” Johnson said. “It’s rare that guys go their whole career without having (arm issues) with the velocity that’s in the game now. He’s a good worker. We think he’ll take care of his arm. We have complete trust in our player development. We have full confidence that group will keep him on track. We feel great about Chase and adding his arm talent to our system.”

The next step is for Petty to agree to a contract with the Twins.

"We're certainly hopeful," Johnson said. "We'll get to that. Tonight we're just excited to take him off the board. I got a chance to talk to Chase while he was out there in the draft room in Denver. He's excited to be a Twin, and we're thrilled to get him in the system."

Petty is the third Cape-Atlantic League player to join the Twins organization. Cody Stashak, a 2012 Oakcrest graduate, has pitched for the Twins and is currently on the 60-day injured list with a back injury. Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City graduate, pitches for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins Low-A affiliate in Florida. Petty and Mooney both work out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.