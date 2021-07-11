"I hear he stole the show"; Twins select Chase Petty in first round of MLB draft

Chase Petty made the MLB draft is own Sunday night.
The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School pitcher with the 26th selection in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft Sunday night.
“It’s just surreal,” Petty, 18, said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment not even just for the past few months but my whole life.”
Petty created a sensation among draft followers with his enthusiastic and infectious personality in both his TV interviews and Zoom call with Twins reporters.
“I hear he stole the show,” Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said.
With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers. In addition to his draft prospects, Petty, 18, has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship. But he will most likely sign with the Twins. The slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400
Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings.
Petty is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft.
“I think you got the strongest competitor in the draft,” Petty said when asked what Twins fans could expect from him.
A dream come true #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/2qFw5M2QGH— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 12, 2021
With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers.
Petty received plenty of attention this spring.
There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.
Petty and his family as well as Mainland Regional head coach Billy Kern and Mustangs assistant coach Mike Edwards attended the draft at Bellco Theatre in Denver.
Petty’s family and friends got the word he would be picked by the Twins about 30 seconds before the selection was announced.
“It was very emotional,” Kern said. “To watch a player you coached fulfil his dreams is something very special. I’m thrilled for Chase, his family, and our program.”
Many other draft picks elected not to attend the draft in person. No one wants to sit an audience and slowly slide down the draft board. Petty still has plenty to do in Denver. He is slated to have dinner Monday with San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Tatis and Petty share the same agency. Petty will then attend the home run derby Monday and the All Star game at Coors Field on Tuesday.
“Who wouldn’t want a free trip to Denver,” Petty said. “The All-Star game, the Home Run Derby. Who wouldn’t want that? I knew the risk. That really wasn’t a worry for me honestly.”
Johnson said the Twins see plenty of upside in Petty’s off-speed pitches. Petty consistently baffled high school hitters with his slider. The Twins were impressed with Petty’s ability to throw that pitch and hischangeup for strikes. Minnesota envisions starting Petty slowly, building up his body
“He’s the right fit for us because of what our player development can do for him,” Johnson said. “We can bring him a long the way he needs to be brought along.”
Whenever a high school pitcher is taken, there’s always a question about his health going forward.
“It’s always a leap of faith taking any pitcher,” Johnson said. “It’s rare that guys go their whole career without having (arm issues) with the velocity that’s in the game now. He’s a good worker. We think he’ll take care of his arm. We have complete trust in our player development. We have full confidence that group will keep him on track. We feel great about Chase and adding his arm talent to our system.”
