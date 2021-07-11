"I hear he stole the show"; Twins select Chase Petty in first round of MLB draft

“I think you got the strongest competitor in the draft,” Petty said when asked what Twins fans could expect from him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers.

Petty received plenty of attention this spring.

There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.

Petty and his family as well as Mainland Regional head coach Billy Kern and Mustangs assistant coach Mike Edwards attended the draft at Bellco Theatre in Denver.

Petty’s family and friends got the word he would be picked by the Twins about 30 seconds before the selection was announced.

“It was very emotional,” Kern said. “To watch a player you coached fulfil his dreams is something very special. I’m thrilled for Chase, his family, and our program.”