Hunter Gutierrez wins individual MAC Wrestling Championship: College notebook

Hunter Gutierrez was one of five Stevens Institute of Technology wrestlers to take titles as the Ducks won the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships for the third straight year.

Gutierrez, a senior at the Hoboken, Hudson County, college and a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound title, his first individual conference championship.

As the top seed, Gutierrez started his tournament with back-to-back pins before a 6-0 decision in the semifinals. He won a 9-0 major decision in the title bout. Gutierrez improved to 16-3 on the year with eight pins.

Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May Regional) went 1-2 at 149 for King’s College in the MAC Championships, held in York, Pennsylvania. His win came on a 13-5 major decision.

Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) won a 5-4 decision at 197 for Castleton in a 54-0 victory over New England College.

In Ursinus’ 30-13 victory over Johns Hopkins, Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won by pin (2:22) at 141, and Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 2-1 decision at 184. In a 26-16 victory over McDaniel, Rodriguez won a 4-2 decision, and Nagle won an 8-7 decision.

Women’s wrestling

Mount Olive’s Gracie Cordasco (Southern) went 2-2 at 114 at the Robert Horton Open. Her wins came on an 8-6 decision and a pin.

Men’s swimming

Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9 minutes, 28.11 seconds) and third in the 500 free (4:35.12) in Boston University’s 198.5-98.5 loss to Boston College.

Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) swam on California-Berkeley’s winning 200 medley relay (1:26.34) and won the 200 free (1:36.63) and 200 backstroke (1:58.94) in a 187-98 victory against Arizona. In a 211-87 loss to Arizona State, Lasco won the 100 backstroke (45.81) and the 200 backstroke (1:41.24).

Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was third in the 1,000 free (9:27.40) and third in the 500 free (4:38.91) in Harvard’s 168-130 win over Brown. He was third in the 200 free (1:42.83) and fourth in the 500 free (4:36.72) in a 193-106 win over Penn.

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 1,650 free (15:18.82) for Tennessee in a 216.5-45.5 win over Carson-Newman.

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on Montclair State’s winning 200 medley relay (1:43.52) in a 108-51 win over FDU-Florham. Daniel Bartesevich (Lacey Township) was third in the 50 free (23.62). In a 186-104 loss to The College of New Jersey, Dorsett won the 200 butterfly (1:58.97) and was third in the 100 butterfly (55.23). Against TCNJ, Bartesevich was third in the 100 free (50.86).

Women’s swimming

Olivia Scherbin (Ocean City) was third in the 100 free (53.24) and swam on Drexel’s second-place 400 free relay (3:33.9) in a 196.5-101.5 loss to Towson.

Grace Curry (EHT) swam on Iona’s winning 400 free relay (3:37.9) in a 151.5-142.5 win over Fairfield.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 free (10:06.73) for Indiana in a 159-133 win over Purdue.

Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) was third in the 200 individual medley (2:16.74) in Maine’s non-scored meet with Bowdoin College.

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) won the 100 free (54.76) in Rider’s 186-109 loss to Stony Brook. She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:38.92) and the second-place 200 medley relay (1:49.99), and was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.88).

Katie McClintock (Mainland) was third in the 200 IM (2:02.59) for Wisconsin in a 162-138 loss to Northwestern. She added fourth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.95) and the 200 breaststroke (2:18.16).