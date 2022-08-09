 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFEGUARD RACES

Howarth Women's Invitational set for Wednesday in Ventnor

081221-pac-spt-howarth

The 2021 Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard invitational started with the doubles row. This year's event will be held at the Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor on Wednesday with the first race starting at 6:30 p.m.

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

Some of the top female lifeguards in southern New Jersey will compete Wednesday in the 27th annual Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor.

The event will begin at 6:30 pm. at the Suffolk Avenue beach.

The Howarth Invitational is the last of four all-women’s competitions of the summer for the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.

The event consists of the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the four-person surf dash. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Ventnor won the team title of the Howarth Invitational in 2021 and 2019. Ventnor took the surf dash last year and won the team championship with 11 points. Atlantic City was second with nine points, and Margate took third with eight. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

People are also reading…

Ventnor, led by Stacey Price, also won this year’s Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, the South Jersey women’s event most similar to the Howarth, on July 13. Ventnor scored 17 points. Ocean City was second with 16,  Atlantic City third with 12.

Ventnor’s Lt. Megan Holland and Price won the doubles at Longport, and Price took the singles row. Longport’s Megan Fox won the swim, and Ocean City was first in the surf dash.

The Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood had a women’s swim this year, and Avalon’s Becca Cubbler was the winner.

The event honors the late Howarth, a Ventnor Beach Patrol Captain and athlete, and an Atlantic City High School girls swimming coach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

