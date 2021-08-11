Host Ventnor wins Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational

VENTNOR — Stacey Price joined the Ventnor City Beach Patrol nine years ago.
At the time, she was a lifeguard under former patrol captain and Atlantic City High School girls swimming coach Bill Howarth.
Howarth succumbed to cancer in 2016. But his legacy still lives on.
Price, Kira Murray, Sam Keough and Sarah Hehre won the four-person surf dash at the 26th Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational at Suffolk Avenue beach.
Price anchored the race to help the patrol win. Ventnor also finished second in two of the other three events to capture the team title with 11 points.
Atlantic City finished second with nine points. Margate and Longport each finished with eight. Margate won the tiebreaker to place third after a first-place finish in the doubles row by twins Kristine and Amanda Auble.
Ventnor also won the title in 2019, the last time the event was held.
“It’s all really fun (to win) at your home beach having all your friends and family surrounding you and helping out with the race,” said Price, who anchored the winning surf dash. “This is an important one for us. We always like to give it an extra hard push for (Howarth).
“We do it for each other and we do it for him. That’s the great thing about the Ventnor Beach Patrol. We are really close, so this is our race to show everyone what we’ve got.”
The event was originally called the Cape-Atlantic Women’s Lifeguard Invitational before being rename in honor of the late Howarth.
The event is always held on a Wednesday, two days before the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships — the last leg of what is considered the “Big Three” — which is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Longport. Each are the main events for both female and male lifeguards.
“A big thank you to all the other female competitors who are getting after it this summer,” Price said. “It’s just really awesome to be back.”
The Auble twins, of Margate, who won the doubles row, each agreed it was a “wave of a difference” with Atlantic City’s Raina Roche and Julianna Granese, who finished second.
“It feels amazing. It feels so good,” Kristine said. “I always knew we had it in us. It’s just every year, you’re like, you know, you train a lot but the ocean does all kind of stuff.
“All these girls did amazing.”
All the boats were close until the flags, Kristine said. But the twins have been rowing together for a very long time and know each other well, “and in a row like this (Wednesday), experience is key.”
The Aubles caught the same wave at the end as the Atlantic City rowers. But as both boats approached shore, Atlantic City’s boat slightly turned sideways, and the Aubles cruised to victory.
Amanda also finished third in the singles row.
“I think that’s cool to see,” Amanda said. “They’re a great crew, Atlantic City. It happened so close. To have great competition, I love it. … They are daring girls. All of them.”
The Margate Beach Patrol lifted the twins up in the boat and carried them to shore in celebration. This was the twins' first win of the summer.
“We had a perfect row together,” Kristine said. “It was textbook what we really wanted. Overall, couldn’t be more proud of it.”
Longport’s Megan Fox won the swim. Even though the windy conditions made it tough to swim in, the Atlantic City High School rising senior swimmer said “it was very easy to navigate.” That made it more easy for be to focus on the race rather than the rough conditions, she said.
Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello finished second. Avalon’s Becca Cubbler was third.
The event, which featured many of the top female lifeguards in South Jersey, was the final all-women's competition this summer of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.
Thirteen of the 15 South Jersey beach patrols had at least a partial lineup. Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, Ocean County, also competed.
“It feels great, honestly,” Fox said. “I think Longport in general had a really great racing season (Longport also won the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships on July 30 and the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 6 — two of the “Big Three). It really made me fired up to have one last good race with the girls.”
Atlantic City’s Morgan Simpson won the singles row. The Pennsylvania resident described her performance as a pleasant surprise. Price finished second.
“I’m shocked. I’m absolutely shocked,” Simpson said. “I feel amazed. I had no idea that was going to happen, honestly.”
The ocean conditions were rocky, and it was hard to get clean strokes, Simpson said. But she made her win look pretty easy, making it sound simplistic, describing it as just a race to the flag.
“My family is here. (To win) and show them what it’s all about, it feels really good," Simpson said. "It was a pleasure to be here. I had a lot of fun. Love being on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and I’ll be back next year.”
Team scoring: 1. Ventnor 11; 2. Atlantic City 9; 3. Margate 8; 4. Longport 8; 5. Upper Township 7.
Doubles row: 1. Amanda-Kristen Auble (Margate); Raina Roche-Julianna Granese (Atlantic City); 3. Eve Chiarello-Brooke Handley (Upper Township).
Swim: 1. Megan Fox (Longport); 2. Adrienne Bilello (Wildwood Crest); 3. Becca Cubbler (Avalon) Singles row: 1. Morgan Simpson (Atlantic City); 2. Stacey Price (Ventnor); 3. Amanda Auble (Margate).
Surf dash: 1. Price, Kira Murray, Sam Keough, Sarah Hehre (Ventnor); 2. Chiarello, Casey McLees, Grace Steele, Mackenzie Blake (Upper Township); 3. Jenna Mesisca, Kylie Fry, Olivia Budney, Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky (Sea Isle City).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.