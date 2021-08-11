Host Ventnor wins Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational

The event was originally called the Cape-Atlantic Women’s Lifeguard Invitational before being rename in honor of the late Howarth.

The event is always held on a Wednesday, two days before the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships — the last leg of what is considered the “Big Three” — which is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Longport. Each are the main events for both female and male lifeguards.

“A big thank you to all the other female competitors who are getting after it this summer,” Price said. “It’s just really awesome to be back.”

The Auble twins, of Margate, who won the doubles row, each agreed it was a “wave of a difference” with Atlantic City’s Raina Roche and Julianna Granese, who finished second.

“It feels amazing. It feels so good,” Kristine said. “I always knew we had it in us. It’s just every year, you’re like, you know, you train a lot but the ocean does all kind of stuff.

“All these girls did amazing.”

All the boats were close until the flags, Kristine said. But the twins have been rowing together for a very long time and know each other well, “and in a row like this (Wednesday), experience is key.”