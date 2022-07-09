Hoop Group Jam Fest in Atlantic City costs a lot for those hoping for an even bigger payoff

ATLANTIC CITY — DJ Germann was appreciative for many reasons.

The Hoop Group Boys Jam Fest was held this past week at the Atlantic City Convention Center. About 4,500 Amateur Athletic Union athletes (about 450 teams from 14-and-under to 17-and-under or those in high school) participated in the showcase. College coaches and scouts from the three NCAA divisions were there to take notes and prepare to recruit.

The exposure and experience were there for Germann and many other athletes.

But the recognition did not come cheaply.

“I really appreciate my parents" for signing him up, said Germann, a rising senior point guard at Egg Harbor Township High School. “They work all day for me. They come out and support me all the time. It's fun. I really enjoy it. I love my parents for that.”

Each team paid $849 to participate in the three-day event, according to the Hoop Group’s website. Teams from more than 15 states competed, so some paid even more for hotels and meals.

“It's an investment, but it's worth it,” said Clinton Counts, who coaches the 16U and 17U ShoreShots, a program based in Neptune, Monmouth County. “These kids will appreciate it. A lot of colleges and talent. It is all about getting the kids seen. I think every kid out here deserves a shot to be seen by some schools.”

Many teams raise funds for showcase events to ease the burden on players and their families. One such team: the DI Sports and Athletic Spartans from Leesburg, Virginia. The Spartans also have donors and sponsors to eliminate most expenses, coach Greg Prince said.

“We have the money," Prince said. “We go find it if we have to.”

“We try to make up the money,” added Prince, who noted his 16U team registered to compete in seven to eight tournaments or showcases this summer. "It would be expensive for them. We try to take care of them.”

Team Beyond, from Baltimore, also does a lot of fundraising, including raffling off items. There also is a lot of parental support, coach Brian Smith said. Most parents “are phenomenal and actually buy-in to their kids' dreams and aspirations and give them the ability to play basketball,” Smith said.

Most families just have to pay for their hotels, not the registration, Smith said.

“It’s actually pretty expensive,” Smith said. “But we take care of that. We know how costly that can be. We try to make sure that doesn’t hinder our players from participating and getting opportunities.”

For Counts’ Neptune County-based teams, parents had the option to stay in a hotel or travel back and forth to Jam Fest each day. But that was not the case for many other teams, like Smith’s or Prince’s. The added expense of a hotel and food can add up, especially in the summertime.

“They get the exposure and opportunity to be seen,” Smith said. “It pays off because college tuition is pretty high. All you can ask for is giving them the opportunity.”

Hoop Group Vice President of Operations Jordan Tillotson said last week’s showcase was the biggest event the organization has had in the resort. A record 26 courts were set up in the Convention Center. There were also four courts at Stockton University's Galloway Township campus and two at the Peak Skills Basketball Club in West Berlin, Berlin Township, to accommodate the numbers.

The Atlantic City Sports Commission, which hosts and operates athletic events in the resort, estimates 10,000 total attendees and 3,702 room nights were contracted during the three-day Jam Fest that ended Friday. The event made more than $3.9 million for the resort, the A.C. Sports Commission said.

Tillotson declined to comment the amount Hoop Group would make off this showcase, but he noted that the price to attend is worth it for athletes.

Players' families also get to enjoy the resort in the summer, like going to the beach or the famous Boardwalk and the many restaurants. More importantly, the money they spend on Jam Fest represents the possibility of a college scholarship or even just player improvement that could help in the recruiting process in the future.

“We give kids a platform to come and be seen and potentially reach their dream of getting a college scholarship and playing college basketball,” said Tillotson, who noted this showcase was during the NCAA Division I live period, which allows coaches to scout talent in person. “It’s really cool for everyone.”

More than 160 colleges attended the showcase. Each game was livestreamed, Tillotson said, so coaches who didn't come to Atlantic City could still watch.

These events really do pay off, he added.

And many coaches agreed.

"It's great for these kids," Counts said.

The Hoop Group holds showcases, tournaments and summer camps from New England to Virginia Beach and other sites on the East Coast. Many former participants are either in college or playing professionally, including Brooklyn Nets players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Other NBA players who played with Hoop Group include James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

“We have a track record of getting kids scholarships and getting them to the next level,” Tillotson said. “They come in and play a few good games and get scholarship offers they couldn’t even imagine.”

The Spartans’ Prince has been involved with AAU for 12 years. He noted one of his former players, Jordan Miller, now plays for the University of Miami because of these events. ShoreShots’ Counts has been coaching AAU for 25 years and has had players compete overseas.

Germann, the rising EHT senior who also plays for the Penn Warriors out of Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, has not received an offer yet, but he is hoping the showcase will help make the hefty registration cost worth it, as it has for others.

“For their future, (the cost is) worth it,” Prince said. “If we can get a few to go to school, we’ve done our job.”