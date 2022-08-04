Holy Spirit, Rutgers alum Tim Reilly hired as Navy baseball assistant

Tim Reilly, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate and former Rutgers University standout catcher, was hired by the United States Naval Academy as a pitching coach on the baseball team, the academy announced Wednesday.

Reilly will replace Mike Trapasso, who left to join the coaching staff at University of Texas-Arlington. Navy, which went 19-26 this spring, is coached by Paul Kostacopoulos.

"We could not be more excited than to have the opportunity to hire Tim," Kostacopoulos said in a news release. "As a coach, he is extremely detailed and enthusiastic. He will be an outstanding addition to our baseball staff as well as to the Naval Academy."

Reilly spent the last five years at NCAA Division I Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, where he was an assistant coach for three years and the head coach the last two seasons. Lafayette and Navy both play in the Patriot League.

"I am excited and honored to be joining the Navy baseball program," Reilly said in a statement. "This is a special place with an incredible mission, history and tradition. I am extremely grateful to Coach Kostacopoulos, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk and the administration for this opportunity."

Lafayette went 15-35 this spring and 14-17 in 2021. As a pitching staff, the Leopards finished 2022 with the Patriot League lead in strikeouts (188) and ERA (3.84) in conference games.

Reilly was Lafayette's recruiting coordinator and worked with hitters and catchers his first three years.

Prior to Lafayette, Reilly spent six seasons at Rutgers as a recruiting coordinator and catchers coach. He also spent 2011 working with catchers and hitters at Rider University and was a student assistant coach for Rutgers in 2010.

Reilly played from 2006-09 at Rutgers and was an Academic All-Big East selection in 2007. Rutgers won 42 games that year, won the Big East championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Reilly graduated from Rutgers in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in exercise science, concentrating in sports management. He played baseball at Holy Spirit under former coach Keith Gorman, now head coach at D-II Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.

Note: St. Augustine Prep graduate Brian Furey, of Ocean City, was a sophomore catcher for the Midshipmen this spring.