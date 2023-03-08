David Hagaman got an opportunity many college baseball players don’t get — to face major league hitters.

Hagaman, a redshirt freshman at West Virginia University, pitched when the Mountaineers played the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 27 in a Cactus League spring training game for the major league club.

The Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor City threw 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief and struck out one in a 6-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hagaman entered the game in the fourth inning and got three straight ground outs. Two of the batters he faced already have reached the majors. He faced three batters in the fifth, including a strikeout. He got the first two batters out and allowed a double before exiting the game.

Millville graduate Buddy Kennedy plays for the Diamondbacks, but he did get in that game.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single, doubled and scored in Ball State’s 11-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. He had two hits and two runs in a 13-9 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) had two hits and a run in Boston College’s 7-4 win over Kennesaw State. In a 6-2 win over Kennesaw State, Mercado singled and scored twice, and Matthew Nunan (Holy Spirit) pitched a shutout inning.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in two shutout innings in Coastal Carolina’s 4-3 win over Charleston.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) singled and scored in Dayton’s 8-7 win over Eastern Illinois.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out one in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Hofstra in a 6-5 loss to Nevada.

Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Iona’s 14-7 loss to UNC Asheville. For UNC Asheville, Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) scored two runs.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings for the winning decision in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 13-1 victory over Delaware State.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief in Monmouth’s 10-7 victory over Merrimack.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win in North Carolina’s 14-10 victory over Virginia Commonwealth.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 with a two-run triple and a run scored in Old Dominion’s 15-4 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had two hits and a run in an 11-0 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had an RBI single and a run in a 13-11 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Penn’s 7-6 win over Lamar. He singled, doubled and scored in a 3-1 loss to Lamar.

In Rider’s 4-3 win over Lafayette, PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed two runs in three innings, and Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had two hits and two RBIs in Rutgers’ 6-3 win over Saint Joseph’s. He hit a two-run single in a 3-2 loss to UNC Greensboro. In an 8-5 loss to UNC Greensboro, Cohen had two hits and two runs, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) had a hit and a run. In a 10-9 loss to UNC Greensboro, Cohen went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBIs, and Sweeney added a single, a run and an RBI.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) hit a solo home run for Saint Joseph’s in a 15-4 loss to Old Dominion. He hit a solo homer in a 13-11 loss to Old Dominion.

Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a two-run homer in South Alabama’s 11-7 win over Tulane.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven innings but got no decision in Wagner’s 4-3 win over Dartmouth.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a solo home run in William & Mary’s 6-5 loss to Old Dominion. He singled and drove in two runs in an 8-4 loss to Fairfield. He doubled and scored in a 5-3 win over Canisius.

In Barton’s 11-9 win over Bridgeport, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Andrew Simone (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out two in 2 2/3 to earn the win. In an 11-3 win over King, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a three-run homer, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had three hits and a run. McIsaac added a single and an RBI. In a 4-2 win over King, Beebe singled, doubled and scored. In an 18-7 win over King, McIsaac went 3 for 5 with a homer, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs, and Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and an RBI single.

Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had a triple, a run and an RBI in Bloomfield’s 4-3 win over Staten Island.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs in Frostburg State’s 10-9 win over Clarion.

Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Alvernia’s 12-3 win over Stockton. He went 2 for 3 with a triple in a 5-1 loss to Haverford.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Regional) allowed an unearned run and struck out seven in 8 1/3 innings to get the win in Cabrini’s 11-1 victory over Eastern. He struck out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief in a 14-6 win over Manhattanville.

Blake Ramos (Millville) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Delaware Valley’s 9-3 win over Centenary.

In Eastern’s 15-5 loss to Methodist, David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a three-run homer, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit an RBI double. In an 18-0 win over Apprentice School, Hunsberger went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and five RBIs. Cottrell went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Tyler Zeck (Cumberland) struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) had a single, a double and two runs in Gwynedd Mercy’s 19-5 win over Clarks Summit.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs in McDaniel’s 12-11 win over New York University.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) hit a two-run single in Montclair State’s 5-2 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.

Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) had an RBI single, a double and a run scored in Rowan’s 20-11 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 15-12 win over FDU-Florham, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) went 4 for 5 with two triples, three runs and four RBIs. Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had two hits in Ursinus’ 3-1 loss to The College of New Jersey. He went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs in a 12-7 win over Wentworth.

AJ Costantini (Oakcrest) singled, scored three runs and drove in three in Valley Forge’s 19-2 win over Penn State-Hazleton.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) struck out two in two shutout innings in William Paterson’s 12-1 win over Utica.

Brody Levin (Mainland) hit a solo homer in Harford Community College’s 11-7 win over Anne Arundel CC. He hit a solo homer, a double and scored three runs in a 6-5 win over Delaware Tech. In a 15-5 win over Delaware Tech, Levin hit a two-run double, and Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) had a two-run single.

In Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland’s 8-2 win over Bergen Community College, Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Enzo Descalzi (Vineland) allowed two runs and struck out six in four innings to get the win. Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) struck out seven in three shutout innings.