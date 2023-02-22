Trevor Cohen had an impressive first weekend of his collegiate career.

Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate from Brigantine and a freshman outfielder for Rutgers University, went 8 for 11 with six RBIs in the Scarlet Knights’ opening series with Campbell.

In an 11-5 loss to Campbell, Cohen went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) had two hits and two RBIs. In a 10-0 loss to Campbell, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.

In a 16-3 win over Campbell, Cohen went 3 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) homered and drove in three runs.

Cohen, from Absegami, was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior after hitting .500 with six homers, 26 runs and 19 RBIs for the Spartans.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit a three-run homer and a double in Ball State’s 9-5 loss to Charlotte.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) went 4 for 6 with a run and four RBIs in Boston College’s 18-6 win over Pepperdine. Matt Nunan (Ocean City) struck out two in a shutout inning of relief in that win.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in two shutout innings of relief in Coastal Carolina’s 4-2 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) doubled in Dayton’s 5-3 loss to Western Kentucky.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out two in two shutout innings in High Point’s 6-2 win over Bryant. He struck out two in 2 1/3 innings to get the save in a 10-5 win over Bryant.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 6 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in Holy Cross’ 12-3 win over Purdue.

Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Iona’s 3-1 win over Radford. In a 9-2 loss to Radford, Ragsdale hit a double, and Andrew Gaines (St. Augustine) struck out five and allowed two runs in 2 1/3 in relief. In an 11-6 loss to Radford, Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) allowed four runs and struck out seven in three innings.

Brian Furey (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Navy’s 27-9 loss to Ohio. Navy’s coaching staff includes 2005 Holy Spirit graduate Tim Reilly.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a solo home run and an RBI single in Old Dominion’s 7-6 loss to St. John’s.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in Rider’s 4-1 loss to Gardner-Webb. In a 17-2 victory over Gardner-Webb, Sachais struck out three in 2 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win, and PJ Craig (Barnegat) struck out two in a shutout inning.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) struck out four in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in Stony Brook’s 14-4 loss to Cal State Northridge.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed a run and struck out one in 2 2/3 innings in Wagner’s 9-0 loss to North Carolina State.

Angel Murray (EHT) went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI in Bloomfield’s 10-4 win over Alderson Broaddus. In a 19-9 loss to Alderson Broaddus, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had two hits, two RBIs and a run. In a 17-16 loss to Alderson Broaddus, Sleiter had a hit, two runs and two RBIs, and Murray singled, scored and drove in two.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single and scored in Frostburg State’s 14-8 win over Bluefield State. In a 13-6 win over Bluefield State, AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a three-run homer.

In West Chester’s 15-10 loss to Tiffin, Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) doubled and scored, and Mark Elliot (Mainland) was 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 4-3 win over Tiffin, he hit an RBI double and scored.

Ryan Kulpa (Barnegat) struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in Kean’s 6-1 win over Old Westbury. In a 1-0 win over Franklin & Marshall, Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed five hits and struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) doubled and scored in McDaniel’s 13-11 win over Bridgewater.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled and scored in Ursinus’ 14-3 loss to Washington & Lee. He hit a two-run triple, a single and scored twice in a 9-8 loss to Washington & Lee.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings and struck out one in William Paterson’s 5-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

