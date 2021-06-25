Holy Spirit grad Mike Adams a step away from the big leagues

Mike Adams is a step away from the big leagues.

The Phillies promoted the Holy Spirit High School graduate and relief pitcher to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs late Thursday night.

Adams, 26, was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA for the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He had struck out 13 in 10 2/3 innings. In his last four outings, he did not allow a run and had struck out four and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.

Lehigh Valley was scheduled to host the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the first of a three-game series at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pa., on Friday night.

Adams joins relief pitcher Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine graduate and a Vineland native, on the IronPigs roster. Warren was promoted to triple-A from the double A Reading Fightin Phils earlier this week.

Adams promotion to triple-A continues his remarkable and improbable baseball story.

It's is highly unusual for a player to skip double-A and be promoted from high-A to triple-A.

The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.