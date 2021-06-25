 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit grad Mike Adams a step away from the big leagues
0 comments
top story

Holy Spirit grad Mike Adams a step away from the big leagues

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Adams

FILE PHOTO: Holy Spirit graduate Mike Adams pitching for the Lakewood BlueClaws. 

 Provided

Mike Adams is a step away from the big leagues.

The Phillies promoted the Holy Spirit High School graduate and relief pitcher to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs late Thursday night.

Adams, 26, was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA for the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He had struck out 13 in 10 2/3 innings. In his last four outings, he did not allow a run and had struck out four and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.

Lehigh Valley was scheduled to host the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the first of a three-game series at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pa., on  Friday night.

Adams joins relief pitcher Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine graduate and a Vineland native, on the IronPigs roster. Warren was promoted to triple-A from the double A Reading Fightin Phils earlier this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Adams promotion to triple-A continues his remarkable and improbable baseball story.

It's is highly unusual for a player to skip double-A and be promoted from high-A to triple-A.

The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.

Adams excelled at Holy Spirit High School, graduating in 2012. He went on to pitch at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, where he had 11 career wins and 161 career strikeouts.

After college, Adams pitched for the Rockland Boulders in the independent Canadian American Association.

But his hopes of a professional career seemed to end when he and 2011 St. Augustine Prep graduate Ed Charlton opened the BPC in 2017. Adams settled into a baseball life where he pitched for the Margate Hurricanes in the ACBL and studied pitching with the goal of helping to train young pitchers at the BPC.

But the more Adams trained and learned about pitching the better he became. A key development occurred when the BPC purchased TrackMan, a 3D radar system that measures the location, trajectory and spin of pitches. Adams used the TrackMan information to make his pitches more effective.

+1 
Mike Adams headshot

Adams
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Does Trae Young need 30 points for Hawks to win game 2?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News