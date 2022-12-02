Holy Spirit grad B.J. Callaghan experiences coaching in World Cup

B.J. Callaghan took on a new role in 2019.

The 1999 Holy Spirit High School graduate was named the U.S. men's soccer team's strategy analyst and an assistant coach just months after France won the World Cup title in 2018, the last time the event was held.

He gets to enjoy the experience this time.

The World Cup round of 16 starts Saturday with the U.S. national team playing the Netherlands at 10 a.m. The USMNT earned a berth in the knockout stage by defeating Iran 1-0 in the final round of Group B on Tuesday.

"The day-to-day, you can kind of lose touch with the moment, but we definitely find time to reflect a little bit and understand the magnitude and responsibility of the goal we have," Callaghan said in a phone interview Friday from Qatar, where the World Cup is being held.

The USMNT did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018, which reset the direction of the team. Gregg Berhalter was named the new head coach, and Callaghan joined the coaching staff in January 2019.

Ocean City plans esports program for high school OCEAN CITY — The Red Raiders will still suit up and take to the field, the Drama Guild will …

"I was really fortunate to join, and that really began a four-year journey. It's nice to see it all come together and have this experience at the World Cup," the 41-year-old said.

The U.S. tied Wales 1-1 in the first round of Group B and tied England 0-0 in the second round. The scoreless tie with England, which won the group, gave the U.S. team momentum to beat Iran and finish second in the group. The top two teams in each of the eight groups made the round of 16.

"After the Iran game, in the locker room, you certainly took a pause to realize the first hurdle was overcome, and we quickly switched our focus to the next tournament, which is the knockout stages," Callaghan said.

Callaghan spent six years as a coach with the Villanova University men's and women's teams and two years with the Saint Joseph's women's team. He also was an assistant with the Philadelphia Union before taking his current position.

He also has coached in the youth club ranks, including FC Delco United in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and with the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association Olympic Development Program. He also coached at Souderton Area High School in Pennsylvania and other academy and youth teams.

Callaghan has coached at every level and says he's met many great people and mentors along the way, especially in the local area.

"It is bittersweet knowing you have been in the game for a long time," said Callaghan, who will enter his 20th year coaching in 2023. "But it gives me a unique perspective on the entire soccer ecosystem in the country."

Local roots

Callaghan was a first-team Press All-Star as a Holy Spirit senior in 1998 and continued his playing career at Ursinus College. He started playing soccer when he was about 7 at the Jewish Community Center in Margate, and his father, Brian Callaghan, has been there for every step that led his son to the national team.

"It's amazing that you have a son who has worked up the ranks to do something like this," said the elder Callaghan, who noted the progression has been a joy to watch.

"I am really proud of him," said Brian Callaghan. "He has worked very hard. He makes you proud. He shows up on time, comes in early and stays late. He works hard to do it. We enjoy it.

"It's a great run so far."

Somers Point bar keen on soccer gets boost from World Cup fanatics SOMERS POINT — John and Patti Albright enjoyed watching the U.S. Men’s soccer team take on W…

Brian and Janice Callaghan live in Ventnor but are currently in Naples, Florida. Brian, who is an attorney, will be traveling back to New Jersey on Saturday morning so will miss some of the game. But his wife will be watching.

"You are proud beyond words," Janice said of her son. "He has worked so hard to reach this level. As a parent, you can't ask for anything more. His work is top-notch, and he deserves all the good fortune he has gotten."

Rob Szatkowski will also be watching Saturday morning. He became friends with Callaghan when they took the placement test together at Holy Spirit before their freshman year.

"We were buddies right away," said Szatkowski, who played football for the Spartans.

He watched Callaghan coach at Villanova and Saint Joseph's and went to Union games when Callaghan coached there.

"He usually got me in the friends and family section, and I got to see him in the locker room after," said Szatkowski, of Brigantine. "I followed his whole career. This is just incredible."

Szatkowski was the best man at Callaghan's wedding. Callaghan now lives in Chicago, where the USMNT is based, with his wife, Leigh, and daughters, Lili, 13, and Avery, 11.

But he comes back to the area to hang out with Szatkowski and family.

"We have always made it a point to stay in touch," said Szatkowski, who added the duo has never gone more than a month without speaking or catching up on life. "We do a pretty good job staying in touch.

"It's really awesome to see a guy who dedicated his life to a sport and make it as far as literally the biggest stage you can be on. I'm really proud of him and really happy."

A small world

Callaghan's memorable journey includes a recent encounter with Kenneth Greenblatt, the senior World Cup security coordinator. When Callaghan checked in upon arriving in Qatar, the two got to talking and found out they are both from Atlantic County. Greenblatt is from Margate.

Skate AC seeks donations to improve Atlantic City's only skate park ATLANTIC CITY — The local skateboarding community in the resort is coming together to raise …

"It is a small world," said Callaghan. "It's nice to meet people who know where you are from, share similar stories and know a lot of similar places to eat or hang out."

Callaghan praised the Netherlands, which is unbeaten in its past 18 games. He said it is a strong team with talented players but believes his team matches up well, despite being one of the youngest in the world.

"With that (youth) comes a lot of confidence and energy," he said.