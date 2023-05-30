Holy Spirit, Barnegat grads help Rider reach NCAA tourney: College notebook

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The NCAA Division I baseball tournament will have plenty of local representation this year.

PJ Craig (Barnegat H.S.) and Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) pitched Rider University to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship Saturday in an 18-4 win over Quinnipiac.

Craig got the start and the win. He allowed three runs and struck out four in five innings. Sachais pitched the final four innings, allowing one run and striking out two for his third save of the season.

The Broncs won their second MAAC title in three years and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine Prep) hit a two-run single in Penn’s 16-3 win over Princeton to win the Ivy League championship and an automatic bid to the D-I tournament.

Ball State, which includes senior catcher Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit), won the Mid-American Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) hit an RBI double in Boston College’s 11-7 win over Virginia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game. Boston College, which includes pitcher Matt Nunan (Ocean City), earned an at-large bid to the tournament.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in North Carolina’s 10-4 loss to Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals. UNC earned an at-large bid to the tournament.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine) allowed three runs and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and a no-decision in Coastal Carolina’s 7-3 loss to Louisville in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament game. Coastal Carolina earned an at-large bid to the tournament.

West Virginia, whose roster includes pitcher David Hagaman (Holy Spirit), also earned an at-large bid.

Nolan Watson (Southern) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Dayton’s 15-4 win over Davidson in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament game. He hit a solo homer, tripled and scored twice in a 15-10 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) singled twice and scored twice for Saint Joseph’s in a 23-8 loss to Saint Louis in an A10 Tournament game. He stole a base and scored in a 4-0 win over Richmond. He hit an RBI single and scored in a 15-10 loss to Dayton.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 3-1 loss to Maine in an America East Conference Tournament game.

In Rutgers’ 9-7 loss to Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference Tournament game, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) got two hits and scored. Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) scored twice. Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed three runs and struck out three in six innings in a no-decision. In a 6-4 loss to Michigan State, Cohen singled twice and drove in a run, and Sweeney hit an RBI single.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out eight in 7 2/3 innings in Wagner’s 8-3 win over Central Connecticut State in a Northeast 10 Conference Tournament game.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled twice and scored in William & Mary’s 2-1 loss to Charleston in a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament game.

Softball

Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) hit a pinch-hit single in Rowan’s 5-1 win over Randolph-Macon to open the best-of-three Super Regionals. Rowan dropped the next game 3-0. In a 5-3 win over Randolph-Macon to advance to the D-III World Series, Korie Hague (Vineland) singled and drew a bases-loaded RBI walk.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) got the last two outs and struck out one in Salisbury’s 4-0 win over Lebanon Valley to win a Super Regionals matchup.

Rowan is the No. 6 seed in the eight-team field, and Salisbury is the top seed. The tournament begins Thursday in Marshall, Texas, with Rowan playing No. 3 Trine, and Salisbury facing No. 8 Moravian.

Men’s track and field

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) will compete at the NCAA Division I Championships from June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. Rhea placed fifth in the quarterfinals of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.56 seconds.

Women’s lacrosse

The College of New Jersey’s Anna Devlin (Ocean City) wrapped up her career last week with several honors. She was named a USA Lacrosse Magazine first-team All-American, to the IWLCA first-team All-Region (Boardwalk Region) and to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team. She finished with TCNJ records in draw controls for a single game (14), season (130) and career (345).

Alexis Smallwood (Ocean City) was a member of West Chester, which went 22-1 and lost to Pace on May 21 in the D-II national title game. The sophomore played in 22 games and had 10 goals and six assists.

