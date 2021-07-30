Hoffman Memorials will test all 15 beach patrols

The 51st annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, the first of South Jersey lifeguarding’s “Big Three,” should have plenty of excitement Friday at Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

The five-race event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. will be the first meeting of all 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.

The races are the doubles row, the rescue board race, the swim, the two-mile beach run and the singles row. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic last Friday had 11 patrols, but contender Wildwood Crest and three other Cape May County teams weren’t there.

“We’re excited to be the first event where all 15 patrols will be competing,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. “We (Cape May County) have been having smaller races at the south end, and they (Atlantic County) have been having smaller races at the north end. This is the first time we’ll get to see who’s the best. With all 15 there, you could see some unexpected things.”

The other two events in the “Big Three” are the 75th annual Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 6 in Margate and the 81st annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 13 in Longport.